Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

by

Please show us your favorite spot in your home!

#1 My Bed. I’m Disabled And This Is The Epicenter

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#2 Even Better When The Dog Snoozes On The Chair

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#3 Gotta Be This Chair. It’s Always In Use!

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#4 My Balcony At Night

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#5 My Indoor Swing!

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#6 Our Couch, As You Can See My Sweet Boy Waits Until I Sit Down Then He Helps “Prop” Me Up 😂

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#7 I Love This Shelf Combo In My Lounge Room

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#8 My Living Room Has A Huge Stone Planter With A Skylight Above It In The Center

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#9 Our Living Room

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#10 Do Backyards Count?

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#11 Probably This Spot, Right Now

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#12 The Gallery Wall View While Relaxing On My Couch

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#13 Posted This Before…but Still Love My Fireplace

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#14 Right Now It’s Lying Naked On My Bed In Front Of The Air Con!

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#15 My Favorite Place Since The Pandemic Is My Living Room

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#16 My Favorite Place

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#17 A Nearby Parking Lot Always Has The Best Sunsets

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

#18 My Supplies

Hey Pandas, Where Is The Best Spot In Your House?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Would Our Meals Look Like If The Ice Age Would Suddenly Come?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Is It A Trend Not To Have Eyebrows These Days?”: Viral Miley Cyrus Gucci Pic Sparks Social Media Frenzy
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Check Out The First Trailer for Netflix’s Superhero Series “Jupiter’s Legacy”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2021
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Text Face? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Paint Surreal Women
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Make Jewelry For Ecclectic People
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.