Cute Pets Turned Into Superheroes To Celebrate The Avengers Age Of Ultron Release

by

Fuzmo held an open audition for an “All Pet Avengers Team” in celebration of the release of “Avengers Age Of Ultron”.

We had some amazing super hero pet entries and we just had to share them with you! From Spider Pigs to Powerpuff Bunnies. Check out how amazing these pictures are.

“Sometimes you have to take a leap of faith first. The trust part comes later!” – Superman

Photo: scrappythedoxie

“You’re making me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry” – Bruce Banner

Photo: lifeofmill

“Because some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiates with. Some men just want to watch the world burn” – Batman

Photo: bellalovesbeau

“I’m here to fight for truth, and justice, and the American way” – Superman

Photo: musingsofmia

“You only have your thoughts and dreams ahead of you. You are someone. You mean something” – Batman

Photo: ichaity

“In a world of ordinary mortals, you are a wonder woman!”

Photo: adorableakcyorkies

“With Great Power Comes Great Responsiibility” – Spiderman

Photo: albert_b_pig

“Would you rather die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain?” – Harvey Dent

Photo: lunaandoliver

“You’re much stronger than you think you are. Trust me” – Superman

Photo: toby_littledude

“Batman… The most dangerous man on earth” – Superman

Photo: prissy_pig

“The strength of this country isn’t the buildings of brick and steel. It’s in the heart of those who have sworn to fight for its freedom” – Captain America

Photo: oscarfrenchienyc

“I hear everything. You wrote that the world doesn’t need a savior, but every day I hear people crying for one” – Superman

Photo: roxy_thefoxy

“The strength of this country isn’t the buildings of brick and steel. It’s in the heart of those who have sworn to fight for its freedom” – Captain America

Photo: puppydolce

“Big man in a suit of armor. Take that off, what are you?” – Captain America

Photo: frenchiefelipe

“Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” – Iron Man

Photo: julie.dflapee

“Superman doesn’t need no seat-belt!” – Muhammad Ali

Photo: homerpugalicious

“Shakespeare in the park? Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?” – Iron Man

Photo: 12_legged_lhasaapso

“Life doesn’t give us purpose. We give life purpose” – The Flash

Photo: marloweandshakes

“This looks like a job for superman!” – Superman

Photo: ohmydoggies

“Cats come when they feel like it. Not when they’re told” – Catwoman

Photo: sunglasscat

“Hold haberdashery, Batman!” – Robin

Photo: masukathepug

“Own yourself and you win!” – Superman

Photo: little_lenny

“Oh no. This is earth, isn’t it?” – Thor

Photo: charlieandmeeka

“I punched out Adolf Hitler 200 times”

Photo: roky_boston_t

“Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough, sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded” – Batman

Photo: bigchunkymonkey

“Listen to me very carefully, my friend: killing will not bring you peace” – X-men

Photo: iheartwallace

“I know everything. I can’t help it” – Iron Man

Photo: kikothefrenchie

“You wanna get nuts? Come on! Let’s get nuts!” – Batman

Photo: japanthegoldie

“Wise man say forgiveness is divine, but never pay full price for late pizza” – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Photo: lifeofmill

“I want a car, chicks dig the car” – Batman & Robin

Photo: judgejudylim

“Hulk, smash!” – Hulk

Photo: operation_sumo

