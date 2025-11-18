My Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns (21 Pics)

by

Hi there! I really love cross-stitching and creating patterns. I have not been creating patterns for very long, so I consider myself a beginner. For this reason, I consider my patterns simple and suitable for beginners.

This process captivated me so much that I decided to create my own small online store. Perhaps, as I develop, my patterns will become more complex. Or maybe I will continue to create patterns for beginners; I have not decided yet ☺

Here are some of my patterns. Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
