50 Of The Hardest Puzzles That Are So Entertaining To Start Yet So Difficult To Finish

What is it with humans that makes us love to take on a challenge at our own leisure? Like, instead of spending a rainy day lying on our back and looking at the ceiling, we choose to do something that terrorizes our brain a good deal? You know, like grabbing a carton of pieces from the world’s hardest puzzle, pouring them all out, and submitting ourselves to the challenge. When you think of it, it does sound kinda weird, right? Well, weirdos or not, we share the passion for hardest puzzles, and this is our list naming some of the cool jigsaw puzzles you’ll have a hard-yet-pleasurable time assembling.

As you’re about to see, these jigsaws aren’t just hard because of their weird-shaped pieces. They are hard because of the images they display, too. Take, for instance, the jigsaw puzzle depicting intersecting lines. Like a million of them! Or the brainteaser puzzle where you have to assemble a gorgeous image of very charming fried beans. Now that’s truly something!

So, get ready and scroll on down below to check out our submissions to the title of the hardest puzzle ever! Have you assembled any of them? If so, do let us know in the comments! And hopefully, you’ll still find some new and cool puzzles to torture your brain with.

#1 The Pixel Challenge

Image source: amazon.com

#2 1000-Piece Cmyk Color Gamut Jigsaw Puzzle By Designer Clemens Habicht

Image source: playgroup.design, amazon.com

#3 Twisted 3D Colorful Squares Puzzle

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Infinite Galaxy Puzzle

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Moon Jigsaw Puzzle

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Natural Grass

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Krypt

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Bookshelf Dam

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Starry Night Over The Rhone

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Mars

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Natural Pool

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Geometric Colorful Mandala

Image source: amazon.com

#13 The Lines

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Rainbow Gradient

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Purple Succulents

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Beverly Micro Pure White Hell Jigsaw Puzzle

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Nature In Nocturne

Image source: amazon.com

#18 In The Hive

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Nebula Galaxy

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Gears

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Dalmatians

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Forest In Black And White

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Optical Illusion

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Astrophotography

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Sun

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Paradise Birds

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Astrology

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Earth

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Starfield

Image source: amazon.com

#30 The Universe

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Feather Fractal Artistic Design

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Crystal Snowflake

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Zentangle Dragonfly

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Aurora

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Panorama

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Almond Blossom

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Flowing Rainbow Lines

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Map Of The Universe

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Gradient Jigsaw Puzzle

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Candy Balls

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Where’s Waldo?

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Natural Forest

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Penguins

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Colored Cubes

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Pencil Collage

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Gray Malin

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Lovely Dots

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Magic Tree Of Life

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Metropuzzle Chicago

Image source: amazon.com

#50 It’s Nutz

Image source: amazon.com

