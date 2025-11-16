50 Of The Hardest Puzzles That Are So Entertaining To Start Yet So Difficult To Finish

What is it with humans that makes us love to take on a challenge at our own leisure? Like, instead of spending a rainy day lying on our back and looking at the ceiling, we choose to do something that terrorizes our brain a good deal? You know, like grabbing a carton of pieces from the world’s hardest puzzle, pouring them all out, and submitting ourselves to the challenge. When you think of it, it does sound kinda weird, right? Well, weirdos or not, we share the passion for hardest puzzles, and this is our list naming some of the cool jigsaw puzzles you’ll have a hard-yet-pleasurable time assembling.
As you’re about to see, these jigsaws aren’t just hard because of their weird-shaped pieces. They are hard because of the images they display, too. Take, for instance, the jigsaw puzzle depicting intersecting lines. Like a million of them! Or the brainteaser puzzle where you have to assemble a gorgeous image of very charming fried beans. Now that’s truly something!
So, get ready and scroll on down below to check out our submissions to the title of the hardest puzzle ever! Have you assembled any of them? If so, do let us know in the comments! And hopefully, you’ll still find some new and cool puzzles to torture your brain with.
#1 The Pixel Challenge
Image source: amazon.com
#2 1000-Piece Cmyk Color Gamut Jigsaw Puzzle By Designer Clemens Habicht
Image source: playgroup.design, amazon.com
#3 Twisted 3D Colorful Squares Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Infinite Galaxy Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Moon Jigsaw Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Natural Grass
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Krypt
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Bookshelf Dam
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Starry Night Over The Rhone
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Mars
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Natural Pool
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Geometric Colorful Mandala
Image source: amazon.com
#13 The Lines
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Rainbow Gradient
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Purple Succulents
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Beverly Micro Pure White Hell Jigsaw Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Nature In Nocturne
Image source: amazon.com
#18 In The Hive
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Nebula Galaxy
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Gears
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Dalmatians
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Forest In Black And White
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Optical Illusion
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Astrophotography
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Sun
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Paradise Birds
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Astrology
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Earth
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Starfield
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Universe
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Feather Fractal Artistic Design
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Crystal Snowflake
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Zentangle Dragonfly
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Aurora
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Panorama
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Almond Blossom
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Flowing Rainbow Lines
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Map Of The Universe
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Gradient Jigsaw Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Candy Balls
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Where’s Waldo?
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Natural Forest
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Penguins
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Colored Cubes
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Pencil Collage
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Gray Malin
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Lovely Dots
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Magic Tree Of Life
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Metropuzzle Chicago
Image source: amazon.com
#50 It’s Nutz
Image source: amazon.com
