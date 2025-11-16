My Pictures Of Pottery Art In Morocco (4 Pics)

Fascinated by Moroccan culture for a long time, I’ve decided to go for a trip after the COVID lockdowns.
As you all might already know, Morocco is one of the favorite destinations in the world for many reasons: culture, history, cuisine, beautiful landscapes, etc…and of course its handicrafts, Moroccan craftsmanship is unique in the world and it is a great privilege to get the chance to visit it firsthand, after all, we are talking about Morocco! The souks of Marrakesh, Fes, the AMAZING Sahara… It’s simply an outstanding place on this planet. Ouarzazate, Taza or Essaouira will take your breath away, their colors, their smells, their tastes, and the diversity of their products are just amazing!
I want to share with you guys some pictures of the pottery art in the north region of Morocco, precisely in Tetouan. It’s something unique, and beautiful, and I hope it’s something new for you!
In this trip, I wanted to see how “real” Moroccans are (not like the media). So far, my impressions were: The people of Morocco were nice and warm when we went to Marrakech but they are more reserved when you want to talk about politics or other subjects that might be not welcome in their country. They have really beautiful places where they can spend their holidays. They love to eat! And they do it so much!!! Especially in the medinas.
More info: houseofmoroccanrugs.com
Little pottery house
Symbols of Sahara
Pottery dishes set
Soup pots
Follow Us