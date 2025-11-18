My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

by

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I’ve made a few more miniature cat ornaments for Valentine’s Day that were inspired by my late Cindy cat. The tiny cats are hand-stitched from felt fabric and all the components are made from a mixture of materials, including polymer clay, wood, wool, and fabric. I hope they make you smile! Thank you for reading.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1 Off To Sea

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#2 Whoops…

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#3 Hooked On You

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#4 What A Mice Surprise

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#5 Umbrella Sharer

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#6 Cupid Cat

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#7 Kissing Booth

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#8 You Stole A Pizza My Heart

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#9 Mousetail On Ice

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#10 Casanova Kitty

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#11 Medieval Romance – Kitty Tea Light Holder

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#12

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#13 Fish Bouquet

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#14 Wedding Cake Surprise – Cake Topper

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#15 Pasta With Mouse

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#16 Kitty On Knitting Basket

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#17 Kitty With Mouse Friend

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#18 Muffin Compares To You

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#19 I Doughnuts For You

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#20 Mouse Pie

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#21 Bee Mine

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#22 Love Is In The Air

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#23 Tabby With Robin Friend

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

#24 Family

My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

Image source: TheWishingShed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recent Discoveries On Mars Could Take Scientists One Step Closer To Finding Signs Of Ancient Life On Mars
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Chinning: Woman Fights Against The “Perfect” Social Media Photos With Hilarious Travel Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Netflix Original Series Marvel’s Iron Fist Images Debut
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2017
Homophobes Swim For Help To The Pride Boat They Were Just Harassing After Their Own Boat Explodes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Refusing To Clean The Litter Box While His Wife Is Pregnant, The Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Reason Why You Got Banned? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.