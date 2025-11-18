My Miniature Hand-Stitched Cats For Valentine’s Day (24 Pics)

My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. I’ve made a few more miniature cat ornaments for Valentine’s Day that were inspired by my late Cindy cat. The tiny cats are hand-stitched from felt fabric and all the components are made from a mixture of materials, including polymer clay, wood, wool, and fabric. I hope they make you smile! Thank you for reading.
#1 Off To Sea
#2 Whoops…
#3 Hooked On You
#4 What A Mice Surprise
#5 Umbrella Sharer
#6 Cupid Cat
#7 Kissing Booth
#8 You Stole A Pizza My Heart
#9 Mousetail On Ice
#10 Casanova Kitty
#11 Medieval Romance – Kitty Tea Light Holder
#12
#13 Fish Bouquet
#14 Wedding Cake Surprise – Cake Topper
#15 Pasta With Mouse
#16 Kitty On Knitting Basket
#17 Kitty With Mouse Friend
#18 Muffin Compares To You
#19 I Doughnuts For You
#20 Mouse Pie
#21 Bee Mine
#22 Love Is In The Air
#23 Tabby With Robin Friend
#24 Family
