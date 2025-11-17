Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

by

We all know what it’s like to have that feeling in the pit of your stomach screaming that something’s just not right. Your taxi driver might be asking too many personal questions, the man that’s been walking behind you keeps getting closer and closer, or the only other passenger on your train seems to be staring you down.

It can be difficult to know how to navigate these situations, but thanks to Cathy Pedrayes, there are some useful lies we can keep hidden up our sleeves to keep ourselves safe. Below, you’ll find some of the most common “situations when it’s best to lie” that Cathy has detailed on TikTok, as well as a conversation with the Mom Friend herself. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to take a mental note of any of these fibs you plan to utilize!

More info: TikTok | Instagram | MomFriendGuide.com

Over the past few years, Cathy Pedrayes has been sharing little white lies that can keep people safe in various situations with strangers

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

#1

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#2

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#3

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#4

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#5

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#6

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#7

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#8

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#9

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#10

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#11

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#12

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#13

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#14

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#15

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#16

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#17

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#18

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#19

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#20

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#21

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#22

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#23

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#24

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#25

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#26

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#27

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#28

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#29

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

#30

Woman Shares 30 “Situations When It’s Best To Lie” For Your Own Safety (New Tips)

Image source: cathypedrayes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rare Salvador Dali’s Surrealist Cookbook Is Being Re-Released For The First Time In Over 40 Years
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
These Badass Tattooed Seniors We Captured Prove That You Shouldn’t Worry About Your Tattoos When You’re Old
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
45 Of The Most Captivating Historical Pictures, As Shared By This Instagram Account
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Boyfriend Lists All The Disgusting Things His GF Does With Her Cat, Gets An Instant ‘Okay, Bye’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This 13-Year-Old Boy Walked 2 Miles Just To Save A Dying Puppy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made Olympic Athletes Out Of Layered Paper
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.