My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

by

I want to share the story of my female dog Baloo who doesn’t have an easy life, but she is a great warrior. Baloo was born on May 3, 2019, and she should have belonged to someone else. My love Boony, a female dog that had been my friend for 12 incredible years, died at that time. She was also an Irish Setter, and I still believe that Baloo is her mission. The original interested person gave up the puppy, and Baloo found her way to me. We found each other. It wasn’t until later that I found out what her pedigree name Azzara meant. It’s an angel sent to Earth. It got me and touched me at the same time. Boony sent her to me.

More info: Instagram

#1

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#2

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#3

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#4

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#5

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#6

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#7

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#8

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#9

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#10

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#11

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#12

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#13

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#14

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#15

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#16

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#17

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#18

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

#19

My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ringer Episode 17
Ringer Episode 17 Recap: Night of 1000 Revelations
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2012
Obese Woman Gets Humiliated In The Gym, Feels Better When The Bullies Get Banned
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Woman Reveals 2 Major Symptoms Her Doctor Misunderstood Before Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
General Hospital Fans Upset Over Popular Character’s Exit and Controversial Changes
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Comedy Central Greenlights Two New Shows
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
27-Year-Old Student Creates Solar Panels Made From Food Waste That Can Produce Energy Even On Cloudy Days
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.