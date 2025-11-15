My Life With Baloo (19 Pics)

I want to share the story of my female dog Baloo who doesn’t have an easy life, but she is a great warrior. Baloo was born on May 3, 2019, and she should have belonged to someone else. My love Boony, a female dog that had been my friend for 12 incredible years, died at that time. She was also an Irish Setter, and I still believe that Baloo is her mission. The original interested person gave up the puppy, and Baloo found her way to me. We found each other. It wasn’t until later that I found out what her pedigree name Azzara meant. It’s an angel sent to Earth. It got me and touched me at the same time. Boony sent her to me.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us