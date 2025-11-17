Hey Pandas, What Is One Weird But Interesting Fact About The Human Body That You Know (Closed)

by

I wanna know some weird yet interesting fact about the human body.

#1

You shed about 40 lbs of skin in your life. There are skin cells in the air. You are breathing skin. :D

#2

If your immune system ever learns your eyes exist, it will attack them causing vision problems and even blindness.

#3

It is possible for your brain to rewire itself if you have a traumatic brain injury or aphasia etc. Other parts of the brain can take on the roles of the parts of the brain affected.

#4

It can moan when it’s dead lol LOL LOL LOL AHQKDJVWUGJVCUGDHCVUCVDGK

#5

Human bodies fart after death. The farts can come out of the Gluteus Maximus..or the mouth.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
