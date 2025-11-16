Guy Is Flabbergasted By This Recruiter’s Audacity In Offering Him A Job For Half The Salary He Currently Earns

If you’re on LinkedIn, the chances are you’ve received a message or two from a recruiter. But this story shared on the Anti Work subreddit shows what happens when a headhunter is unable to not only match your current salary, but offer even half of it.
“I got a message on LinkedIn asking to apply for a new position,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the position turned out to be similar to what he does now, except it includes “more responsibility” and “more seniority.”
It was time for the money talk. “He said he was delighted to tell me they had just raised the salary bracket in this position to 34-38k a year,” the author recounted. The only problem was that he was making 78k a year, excellent working terms included.
This is when the recruiter reached up his sleeve to come up with convincing arguments he thought would prove his job offer was not to be missed. Let’s see how it turned out below.
Image credits: Magnet.me (not the actual photo)
“Recruiters are generally not keen or comfortable offering a lower salary with fewer benefits,” Dawn Moss, the founder of “Your Interview Coach” who has been helping both candidates and hiring managers through the recruitment and selection process since 2013, told Bored Panda.
Moss explained that there has to be a sound reason for taking a lower salary. “For example, a career change, or changing sector, or discipline, or the person has been out of work or has been taking a break.”
Moreover, “when recruiters are ready to offer a candidate, we want that person to be delighted and excited to start with the new company. We want the candidates to feel they are being paid their worth,” Moss told Bored Panda.
She also added that salary is an important factor when looking for a new job. It’s not the only factor, of course. “However, it tends to be high up on the list when people are considering the next move. Generally speaking, it’s acceptable for someone to be looking for an increase on their current salary,” the career coach concluded.
