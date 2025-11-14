My Kids Are Obsessed With Rocks So I Illustrated Some Of The Perks

My kids are 2 and 5 years old, and they are obsessed with rocks. They like to find them, bring them home, and leave them everywhere. And I mean everywhere. Every drawer, pocket, basket, container, you name it has at least one rock in it.
But, there are some benefits to having children obsessed with rocks. And I think they outweigh the drawbacks. For fun, I illustrated a few of the perks.
I also wrote a children’s book about it that is currently on Kickstarter. Check it out!
More info: KoalaGirl.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us