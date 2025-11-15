My Illustrations Just For Fun

by

They’re childish and lame. They’re imperfect and a bit quirky. They’re a way to relax and calm my busy mind…

They’re generally illustrations of silly thoughts that popped into my head. I’ve always loved playing with words, so there are lots of word play, punny sketches. Some are records of daily events or just my observations of things. Basically, they’re pictures from my mind.

They’re imperfect because they’re usually drawn as quickly as the thought pops into my head. I don’t spend a lot of time deliberating over perfect lines and perspective. They’re not meant to be realistic or perfectly executed in any way. If I had to spend a lot of time on each sketch, I’d probably get bored with it and move on.

You can see more of my silly sketches on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1 Salmon Ella

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#2 Control Yourself

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#3 A Marry Can

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#4 Tea Drinking Tea Bags

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#5 Vell Crow

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#6 Online Shopping

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#7 In Roll The Stewed Ants

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#8 Farmer Lee

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#9 Just Bee Cores

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#10 Aa

My Illustrations Just For Fun

#11 Ex Glue Dead

My Illustrations Just For Fun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Like About Yourself? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Millennials Sick Of People Telling They Should Move Out Of Their Parents, Explain How Times Have Changed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Creepiest Dream You Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Scream Queens Season 2 Episode 2 Review: “Warts and All”
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2016
Hey Pandas, Describe Your Perfect Day (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Badass Story? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.