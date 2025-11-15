40 “My Cat, Not My Home” And “My Home, Not My Cat” Tweets About Cats That Do What They Want

A surprisingly huge number of people have reported unknown cats slinking about their homes. In fact, this odd phenomenon is quite a well-recorded one and you can take a look at some of the most nosey “not my cat” sightings in our previous posts here, here, and here.

But there’s one thing about cat logic we all know very well and that there’s literally no limit for how bizarre it may get. So this time, we are looking at cases that combine both “not my cat” and “not my home” evidence, and if it doesn’t make much sense just yet, bear with me.

It all started with Michael Hubank’s Twitter post that read “The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn’t resist checking it out on Zoopla. That’s our bloody cat” with the pic evidence attached to it. Amassing 308.7k likes, the tweet ignited a hilarious thread that got people sharing their own peculiar stories.

It turned out that for whatever reasons, too many felines have too many homes and too many owners. And honestly, it’s about time to stop convincing ourselves that we own our cats since it’s the cats who own us instead.

#1

Image source: buffalovey

#2

Image source: generoom

#3

Image source: SynchromaHQ

#4

Image source: ormondroyd

#5

Image source: KaraAcacia

#6

Image source: gettheshotsin

#7

Image source: moparoyal

#8

Image source: Lady_Amelie_

#9

Image source: skye_hans_VII

#10

Image source: damonfcox

#11

Image source: RebWarr13

#12

Image source: IlonaMcKie

#13

Image source: goldstargunner

#14

Image source: Mumraa

#15

Image source: AggieSSTID

#16

Image source: KayaLaRoche

#17

Image source: 1loriking

#18

Image source: Clare_Jennifer

#19

Image source: emmiewinter

#20

Image source: Igniti0nM

#21

Image source: Raygs1

#22

Image source: K9Magazine

#23

Image source: gravewaxcandles

#24

Image source: MaryPlanAhead

#25

Image source: wolfmanjak64

#26

Image source: BridgetBeagle

#27

Image source: WandleHens

#28

Image source: JacquelBenson

#29

Image source: KellyLantz

#30

Image source: ajjolley

#31

Image source: WaterlooDogg

#32

Image source: lauraeve89

#33

Image source: flying_mason

#34

Image source: 1KevinRyder

#35

Image source: chalkitdown

#36

Image source: MrsB_03

#37

Image source: UnnaKlingKlang

#38

Image source: Jen_PTS_Wales

#39

Image source: marietyrer

#40

Image source: DomesticPlodess

