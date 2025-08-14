“Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising”: 73 Funny Advertising Fails (New Pics)

Advertising is meant to grab attention—just not like this. From signs with unfortunate typos to digital screens frozen on the computer’s Windows desktop, these blunders prove even the biggest brands can make a fool of themselves. Of course, not every failure comes from poor judgment or inexperience. Some are simply the result of bad luck. But when you’re addressing the public, it’s your responsibility to ensure that the message lands as intended. If it doesn’t… Well, that one’s on you.
#1 Please Donate Your Bloob
Image source: RandoTrom
#2 Accepting Resume
Image source: DoTal
#3 At My Local Optometrist
Image source: the_QT
#4 Your Business Does What?
Image source: karvup
#5 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy
Image source: goobzilla91
#6 Pole Sign “Ads”
Image source: I_need_rest
#7 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot
Image source: victim80
#8 A Costly But Funny Mistake
Image source: chetporter
#9 It Looks Like Pete Davidson And Steve Buscemi Had A Baby
Image source: A_gulll
#10 Someone Took The “D” Of The Mountain Dew Sign
Image source: pizza_crusty
#11 Ad For Chocolate Milk
Image source: IAmTjums
#12 Spotted In The UK
Image source: Gibsy92
#13 The Poster People Didn’t Really Think This Through
Image source: imgur.com
#14 That’s A Lot Of Legs For Three Women
Image source: werschaf
#15 Poor Cat
Image source: imgur.com
#16 Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other… Just Sayin
Image source: imgur.com
#17 To Make A Serious Ad Campaign. Harold Is There For You During The Crisis
Image source: imgur.com
#18 I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting
Image source: bencahn
#19 The Ad On This Bus
Image source: gamerskits
#20 Apostrophe Placement On This Yoga Ad, Intentional Or Not?
Image source: jsgraphitti
#21 Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising
Image source: dopplegango
#22 I Stood There Pointing And Laughing Until I Realized There Were People Behind The Window
Image source: imgur.com
#23 If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It
Image source: Similar_Ad_3910
#24 Design Fail Or Design Win?
Image source: GallowBoob
#25 This Poster In A Mall. This Guy Is The Only True Fanboy
Image source: Snoo39982
#26 Whoever Designed This Flyer Had No Concept Of Before And After
Image source: Huckleberry_Sin
#27 This Billboard Having A System Reboot
Image source: Altigia
#28 Made Myself Giggle At This One
Image source: SweatySun4297
#29 Get Divorced?
Image source: Mr_Abel
#30 The Real Estate Agent Is Always Watching
Image source: Jetcreeper234
#31 “I Put Up The Ad Boss”
Image source: DamienLaVey
#32 Billboard Showing The Wrong Person For The Documentary Being Advertised. She Does Look A Bit Like Him
Image source: LewisCapaldi
#33 Nair Commercial, Lady Is Squeezing It Out But The Lid Is Still On
Image source: Boopis_Gloopis
#34 She Might Want To Get A Second Opinion
Image source: break_me_down
#35 Go Back To Marketing School, Lexus
Image source: srtftw
#36 When You Can’t Afford The Full Billboard
Image source: 9DAN2
#37 Win A Dream Holiday
Image source: soralan
#38 Saw This Will On Vacation In Lima. I Guess Transport Companies Don’t Learn
Image source: MAD_N_RAD
#39 “AI Will Take Over The World” My Youtube Home Ad
Image source: Maxel_5
#40 Wonky Eye
Image source: imgur.com
#41 It Says “The Same Text But In Arabic”
Image source: omarfats
#42 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing
Image source: A_user222
#43 Electronic Billboard This Morning Gave The Creepiest “Before” Pic I’ve Seen In A While
Image source: Just-call-me-colonel
#44 This Digital Billboard That’s In Troubleshooting Mode
Image source: crwls
#45 I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House
Image source: yanfo
#46 “Challenge Accepted”
Image source: paddypower
#47 Left: How It Should Be Right: How They Did It
Image source: lolthebest
#48 What Kind Of Advertising Is This?
Image source: kidwiththecrocs
#49 This Billboard With A Backwards Thumb Has Been Haunting Me For Months On My Daily Commute
Image source: mynameisfifield
#50 Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?
Image source: Beginning-Wedding-45
#51 To Advertise With A Qr Code At The Airport
Image source: shmoopie313
#52 Ad On The Subway Stairs In NYC
Image source: studdedspike
#53 No One Listened To Giofilms
Image source: Max-Ax
#54 Saw An Awesome Bus Advertisement For An Optometrist
Image source: vincunt19, reddit.com
#55 His Face Seems A Bit Odd… Might Just Be Me Though
Image source: Asher_ThePoopChild
#56 Great Marketing (Maybe It Worked Since It Makes People Look)
Image source: RED_Jakze
#57 Our Marketing Is Not The Problem, Its That Our Target Customer’s Necks Are Not Crooked Enough
Image source: DanDez
#58 Pregnant Attorney’s Ad, Not A Great Photo
Image source: ezrounder
#59 Found This In A Local Ad Flyer, Can’t Stop Laughing At It
Image source: Minky_Dave_the_Giant
#60 Choose Asia. Choose Wrong. Spotted In Finland
Image source: imgur.com
#61 How Bad Is It To Work At Homedepot
Image source: danspud69
#62 Ironic Marketing
Image source: MadnessMethod, MadnessMethod
#63 The Infamous Digital Billboards Run Windows
Image source: mattyjimbo
#64 This Billboard In My Hometown Is Glitched Like This Since This Summer
Image source: VinceDeezer
#65 Standing Too Close To This Poster Ad
Image source: Reckless_Waifu
#66 I Was Literally Going Out To Buy Chocolate Chip Cookies When I Saw This Abomination
Image source: RealPhoneixBoi69, santhonyl
#67 NY Subway Adverts For The Northman Have Appeared… Without The Title
Image source: MicrowavedChicken454
#68 This Is On A Window In London. It’s Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/Diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop
Image source: GAbO1254
#69 Star Wars Poster At An Indian Theatre
Image source: arshaqV
#70 This Billboard Confuses Me
Image source: arkiwitect
#71 Giant Billboard On Las Vegas Strip Falls Victim To Blue Screen
Image source: pharmdc
#72 Saw This Today
Image source: Owen_Ya_Boi
#73 I Thought This Guy From A Nike Ad Was Pointing A Gun At Me
Image source: rob-delaney
