“Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising”: 73 Funny Advertising Fails (New Pics)

Advertising is meant to grab attention—just not like this. From signs with unfortunate typos to digital screens frozen on the computer’s Windows desktop, these blunders prove even the biggest brands can make a fool of themselves. Of course, not every failure comes from poor judgment or inexperience. Some are simply the result of bad luck. But when you’re addressing the public, it’s your responsibility to ensure that the message lands as intended. If it doesn’t… Well, that one’s on you.

#1 Please Donate Your Bloob

Image source: RandoTrom

#2 Accepting Resume

Image source: DoTal

#3 At My Local Optometrist

Image source: the_QT

#4 Your Business Does What?

Image source: karvup

#5 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy

Image source: goobzilla91

#6 Pole Sign “Ads”

Image source: I_need_rest

#7 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

Image source: victim80

#8 A Costly But Funny Mistake

Image source: chetporter

#9 It Looks Like Pete Davidson And Steve Buscemi Had A Baby

Image source: A_gulll

#10 Someone Took The “D” Of The Mountain Dew Sign

Image source: pizza_crusty

#11 Ad For Chocolate Milk

Image source: IAmTjums

#12 Spotted In The UK

Image source: Gibsy92

#13 The Poster People Didn’t Really Think This Through

Image source: imgur.com

#14 That’s A Lot Of Legs For Three Women

Image source: werschaf

#15 Poor Cat

Image source: imgur.com

#16 Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other… Just Sayin

Image source: imgur.com

#17 To Make A Serious Ad Campaign. Harold Is There For You During The Crisis

Image source: imgur.com

#18 I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

Image source: bencahn

#19 The Ad On This Bus

Image source: gamerskits

#20 Apostrophe Placement On This Yoga Ad, Intentional Or Not?

Image source: jsgraphitti

#21 Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising

Image source: dopplegango

#22 I Stood There Pointing And Laughing Until I Realized There Were People Behind The Window

Image source: imgur.com

#23 If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It

Image source: Similar_Ad_3910

#24 Design Fail Or Design Win?

Image source: GallowBoob

#25 This Poster In A Mall. This Guy Is The Only True Fanboy

Image source: Snoo39982

#26 Whoever Designed This Flyer Had No Concept Of Before And After

Image source: Huckleberry_Sin

#27 This Billboard Having A System Reboot

Image source: Altigia

#28 Made Myself Giggle At This One

Image source: SweatySun4297

#29 Get Divorced?

Image source: Mr_Abel

#30 The Real Estate Agent Is Always Watching

Image source: Jetcreeper234

#31 “I Put Up The Ad Boss”

Image source: DamienLaVey

#32 Billboard Showing The Wrong Person For The Documentary Being Advertised. She Does Look A Bit Like Him

Image source: LewisCapaldi

#33 Nair Commercial, Lady Is Squeezing It Out But The Lid Is Still On

Image source: Boopis_Gloopis

#34 She Might Want To Get A Second Opinion

Image source: break_me_down

#35 Go Back To Marketing School, Lexus

Image source: srtftw

#36 When You Can’t Afford The Full Billboard

Image source: 9DAN2

#37 Win A Dream Holiday

Image source: soralan

#38 Saw This Will On Vacation In Lima. I Guess Transport Companies Don’t Learn

Image source: MAD_N_RAD

#39 “AI Will Take Over The World” My Youtube Home Ad

Image source: Maxel_5

#40 Wonky Eye

Image source: imgur.com

#41 It Says “The Same Text But In Arabic”

Image source: omarfats

#42 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

Image source: A_user222

#43 Electronic Billboard This Morning Gave The Creepiest “Before” Pic I’ve Seen In A While

Image source: Just-call-me-colonel

#44 This Digital Billboard That’s In Troubleshooting Mode

Image source: crwls

#45 I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House

Image source: yanfo

#46 “Challenge Accepted”

Image source: paddypower

#47 Left: How It Should Be Right: How They Did It

Image source: lolthebest

#48 What Kind Of Advertising Is This?

Image source: kidwiththecrocs

#49 This Billboard With A Backwards Thumb Has Been Haunting Me For Months On My Daily Commute

Image source: mynameisfifield

#50 Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?

Image source: Beginning-Wedding-45

#51 To Advertise With A Qr Code At The Airport

Image source: shmoopie313

#52 Ad On The Subway Stairs In NYC

Image source: studdedspike

#53 No One Listened To Giofilms

Image source: Max-Ax

#54 Saw An Awesome Bus Advertisement For An Optometrist

Image source: vincunt19, reddit.com

#55 His Face Seems A Bit Odd… Might Just Be Me Though

Image source: Asher_ThePoopChild

#56 Great Marketing (Maybe It Worked Since It Makes People Look)

Image source: RED_Jakze

#57 Our Marketing Is Not The Problem, Its That Our Target Customer’s Necks Are Not Crooked Enough

Image source: DanDez

#58 Pregnant Attorney’s Ad, Not A Great Photo

Image source: ezrounder

#59 Found This In A Local Ad Flyer, Can’t Stop Laughing At It

Image source: Minky_Dave_the_Giant

#60 Choose Asia. Choose Wrong. Spotted In Finland

Image source: imgur.com

#61 How Bad Is It To Work At Homedepot

Image source: danspud69

#62 Ironic Marketing

Image source: MadnessMethod, MadnessMethod

#63 The Infamous Digital Billboards Run Windows

Image source: mattyjimbo

#64 This Billboard In My Hometown Is Glitched Like This Since This Summer

Image source: VinceDeezer

#65 Standing Too Close To This Poster Ad

Image source: Reckless_Waifu

#66 I Was Literally Going Out To Buy Chocolate Chip Cookies When I Saw This Abomination

Image source: RealPhoneixBoi69, santhonyl

#67 NY Subway Adverts For The Northman Have Appeared… Without The Title

Image source: MicrowavedChicken454

#68 This Is On A Window In London. It’s Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/Diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop

Image source: GAbO1254

#69 Star Wars Poster At An Indian Theatre

Image source: arshaqV

#70 This Billboard Confuses Me

Image source: arkiwitect

#71 Giant Billboard On Las Vegas Strip Falls Victim To Blue Screen

Image source: pharmdc

#72 Saw This Today

Image source: Owen_Ya_Boi

#73 I Thought This Guy From A Nike Ad Was Pointing A Gun At Me

Image source: rob-delaney

