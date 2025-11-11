My Greyhound And I Have Set Out To Change The Destiny That This Breed Suffers In Spain

by

Almost three years ago a Spanish Greyhound, the so-called Galgo, entered my world. I named her Bacalao and she changed my life in many ways. Besides enriching my everyday life in ways I hadn’t imagined, she also opened my eyes to the maltreatment that this breed suffers in my country, Spain.

The Spanish greyhound is used for hunting hares, and when they no longer live up to their owner’s expectations, they suffer the most horrible destiny imaginable. I found out that at least 50.000 Spanish Greyhounds per year are discarded. I kept imagining if it was my own dog who suffered this faith, and I decided that Bacalao and I should team up and try to raise awareness! So we started filming the documentary YO GALGO, while at the same time showing the beauties of living with a Greyhound on Instagram.

Almost three years ago a Spanish Greyhound, the so-called Galgo, entered my world

I named her Bacalao and she changed my life in many ways

Her long, pencil face and cute puppy eyes stole our hearts from the day we saw her

She was an active, playful and loving dog

Besides enriching my everyday life in ways I hadn’t imagined

She also opened my eyes to the maltreatment that this breed suffers in my country, Spain

This is Tzatziki, our second Galgo puppy. She was found in the trash, left to die

She was weak and thin, her back legs slightly rotated inwards and with an itchy skin

Some days have past, she is better, eating well and growing bigger

Tzatziki is curious and happy puppy

She is family now

But not every Galgo is that lucky. The Spanish greyhound is used for hunting hares, and when they no longer live up to their owner’s expectations, they suffer the most horrible destiny

I found out that at least 50.000 Spanish Greyhounds per year are discarded

It is a real hell what many galgos live on earth. Individuals left alone, invisible

Trained, traded, stolen, bred and killed in ways I couldn’t believe were true

Chance and luck made my Galgos have a different life from that of many brothers and sisters. I hope this story helps raise awareness and care for the Spanish sighthound

We started filming the documentary YO GALGO that, hopefully, will help to change the situation of Spanish Greyhound

