Edible Flower Petals Preserved Inside Lollipops

by

Behold the lollipop flower, a rare type of plant species that grows only in the shadows of a particular mountain in remotest Tibet. Ok, so I’m lying. But the lollipops in these pictures below are no less majestic than their make-believe counterparts.

They’re the culinary creation of Janet Best of Sugar Bakers Bakery, and you can find them here on Etsy. The flowers are grown indoors to protect them from bugs and toxins before they’re embedded into the hard candy. The lollipops come in a variety of flavors such as cotton candy and key lime pie, and while the flowers don’t add much to the taste, they certainly make these lollipops a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach.

“It looks as though I’ll be growing lollipops this year!” jokes Janet on the Sugar Bakers Bakery website. Let’s just hope she plants enough seeds to feed all of us!

More info: Etsy | Sugar Bakers Bakery (h/t: mymodernmet)

These lollipops are available on Etsy

