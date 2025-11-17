My Cross Stitch Process Of Jin Sakai Took Me 8 Months To Finish

Here you can see my entire process of cross stitching Jin Sakai. It took me about 8 months to finish, that was with on-and-off stitching between other projects, and was my first attempt on even weave and I now love it! The pattern I made myself with permission from the original artist and was also the first time stitching an image I’d created. I hope you enjoy seeing this design come together over time!
I got a Q-snap-esque frame!
Waiting on the grime guard!
Yay, grime guard arrived!
All finished & washed!
Close up
