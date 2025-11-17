Hey Pandas, Share Something You Have Crocheted, Knitted, Or Sewn Recently! (Closed)

by

I am at a major art block right now, and I am looking for inspiration! I myself crochet and sew, and have dabbled a bit in knitting.

#1 The Back Of A Jacket I’m Working On For My Daughters Birthday

#2 Its Head Pops Out

#3 I Started This Blanket In 2021. Made It For My Best Friend Who Died In 2022. Just Finished It Last Week. Fits A Queen Bed

#4 I Crocheted A Technoblade Pig In Honor Of Techno. I’m Kinda Newer To Crocheting 😁

#5 Crochet Gerbera

#6 I Made This Guy For My Son’s Birthday!

#7 This Bag I Crocheted. It Came Out Super Cute!

#8 Crochet Afghan

#9 Crochet Bear For A Kid We Babysit And Watch Grow Up, It Took A Week To Make.(I’ll Try To Link/Source The Pattern And Yarn In Comments)

#10 This Shrug I Crocheted (Using A Basic Pattern For The Bare Shrug But Made Up The Colours And Added Flowers)

#11 I Made Myself An 8-Bit Inspired Bookmark. I’m Quite New To Cross Stitching And I Love Doing It 😊

#12 Sashiko And Boro – Visible Mending. Just When Jeans Get To The Perfect Stage Of Being Soft And Perfect – You Get A Blowout. Not Me. I Fix’em

#13 Mug Holder Bag For My Mom, So She Can Carry Around Her Coffeemug With Free Hands

#14 Crocheted The Sushi Business Mascot (Name Blurred For Privacy) And Left It As A Thank You A Few Days After A Great Meal There

#15 It’s Floofy

#16 Cowl, Hat And Fingerless Gloves

#17 First Of Many Blocks

#18 Wrist Warmers Knitted From Alpakawool In Petrol

#19 My Latest Stitch My Pic Project!!

#20 Just A Little Scarf In The Works. Winter Is Fast Approaching

