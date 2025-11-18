50 Truly Facepalm-Worthy Designs That Actually Got Presented To The Public (Best Of All Time)

Dieter Rams, the godfather of industrial design, defined ‘good design’ as making the product useful, understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. But that’s not even close to being all! It also has to be thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible. Over time, these ten principles have become the blueprint for design, inspiring many creators worldwide. 

However, not all stick to such guidelines, producing many various design failures, which this successful subreddit takes pride in collecting. We, at Bored Panda, have published quite a few articles reviewing them, and today we are treating you to a list of some of the best, or perhaps worst ones, that make people scratch their heads from confusion. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with lead industrial designer Elodie Delassus, who told us what good design means to her.

#1 This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Spoiler

Image source: reddit.com

#3

Image source: itsodarkdownhere

#4 This Amazing Pregnancy Test

Image source: Explodinator580

#5 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

Image source: TKZoroSantoryu

#6 A Scene From An Indian TV Show

Image source: reddit.com

#7 These Pull Tabs That Never Come Off

Image source: willyism

#8 Smh

Image source: mreynolds1023

#9 I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”

Image source: bunnyxjam

#10 Tunashamed

Image source: the_blueprint

#11 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

Image source: pcjcusaa1636

#12 Unfortunate Dog Placement

Image source: reddit.com

#13 The Pockets On Women’s Trousers

Image source: Iwantmyteslanow

#14 This Clothing Display

Image source: Agent_Orange7

#15 The Elders At My Brother-In-Law’s Church Got To Design The Church League Softball Shirts. The Thought “Cli” (Christian Life International) Alone Wouldn’t Signify A Church, So They Added The Cross. Magnificent

Image source: Iamabonermachine

#16 I Think I Know Why

Image source: TherRealMemeDemon

#17 Sign At A Local Beach

Image source: joefife

#18 This Ad Placement

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#19 Pretty Sure He’s Using It Wrong

Image source: AdamBarnhouse

#20 Just Why

Image source: ComunistCow

#21 To Motivate

Image source: The_King_In_TheNorth

#22 Professor, I Can’t Get These Audio Files In Our Textbook To Play

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Love Handles

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Oh Boy, There’s Platypus Period In My Tea!

Image source: Solero93

#25 Noted

Image source: jhoang0730

#26 We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile

Image source: Oceanus5000

#27 This Kid Mannequin

Image source: Cnmbnmya

#28 So, It’s Fine Then?

Image source: juanjoli

#29 It’s A Trap!

Image source: RiffRaff161

#30 My Company Wanted To Make Our Fountain Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness. Didn’t…. Quite Get It Right

Image source: BoeJenjamin

#31 We All Party Down Here

Image source: Tucko29

#32 Idk I’m European

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Four-Legged Duck

Image source: imgur

#34 Commas People

Image source: TardyFriend3

#35 Rose Uh ?

Image source: Fauconwill

#36 This Bus

Image source: reddit.com

#37 A Nail Or A Screw

Image source: irrelevantthroww

#38 Ho Ho-No

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye-Stab In The Morning

Image source: CosmeBuzzanito

#40 This Ad For Graduation Photography

Image source: box_cardinal_peanut

#41 The Clock Hands Don’t Glow

Image source: Bl0rgasmorg

#42 Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

Image source: zorton213

#43 When Life Gives You Lemons

Image source: mbz321

#44 I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

Image source: bencahn

#45 Our Municiplaity Made Bike Lanes For Us Finally!

Image source: sarsina

#46 Proofreading This Book Couldn’t Have Been That Hard

Image source: UltraLaser23

#47 Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

Image source: wvWvvvWvw

#48 Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat

Image source: GautamXo

#49 This Unfortunately Designed Kid’s Balloon

Image source: ViolentThespian

#50 Diapers For Mutant Baby

Image source: XinXaiXoku

