50 Truly Facepalm-Worthy Designs That Actually Got Presented To The Public (Best Of All Time)

Dieter Rams, the godfather of industrial design, defined ‘good design’ as making the product useful, understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. But that’s not even close to being all! It also has to be thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible. Over time, these ten principles have become the blueprint for design, inspiring many creators worldwide.
However, not all stick to such guidelines, producing many various design failures, which this successful subreddit takes pride in collecting. We, at Bored Panda, have published quite a few articles reviewing them, and today we are treating you to a list of some of the best, or perhaps worst ones, that make people scratch their heads from confusion. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with lead industrial designer Elodie Delassus, who told us what good design means to her.
#1 This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book
#2 Spoiler
#3
#4 This Amazing Pregnancy Test
#5 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said
#6 A Scene From An Indian TV Show
#7 These Pull Tabs That Never Come Off
#8 Smh
#9 I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”
#10 Tunashamed
#11 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
#12 Unfortunate Dog Placement
#13 The Pockets On Women’s Trousers
#14 This Clothing Display
#15 The Elders At My Brother-In-Law’s Church Got To Design The Church League Softball Shirts. The Thought “Cli” (Christian Life International) Alone Wouldn’t Signify A Church, So They Added The Cross. Magnificent
#16 I Think I Know Why
#17 Sign At A Local Beach
#18 This Ad Placement
#19 Pretty Sure He’s Using It Wrong
#20 Just Why
#21 To Motivate
#22 Professor, I Can’t Get These Audio Files In Our Textbook To Play
#23 Love Handles
#24 Oh Boy, There’s Platypus Period In My Tea!
#25 Noted
#26 We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile
#27 This Kid Mannequin
#28 So, It’s Fine Then?
#29 It’s A Trap!
#30 My Company Wanted To Make Our Fountain Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness. Didn’t…. Quite Get It Right
#31 We All Party Down Here
#32 Idk I’m European
#33 My Four-Legged Duck
#34 Commas People
#35 Rose Uh ?
#36 This Bus
#37 A Nail Or A Screw
#38 Ho Ho-No
#39 Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye-Stab In The Morning
#40 This Ad For Graduation Photography
#41 The Clock Hands Don’t Glow
#42 Toilets And Mirror Ceiling
#43 When Life Gives You Lemons
#44 I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting
#45 Our Municiplaity Made Bike Lanes For Us Finally!
#46 Proofreading This Book Couldn’t Have Been That Hard
#47 Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair
#48 Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat
#49 This Unfortunately Designed Kid’s Balloon
#50 Diapers For Mutant Baby
