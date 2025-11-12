My Friend Wanted To Get Body Painted For A Tinder Date At The Mall, We Filmed The Entire Thing Hidden Camera

I’m well known for body painting models for social interactions and my friend wanted to do something fun for her first date. So my team suggested we paint her as a surprise and secretly film all of it.

We had one of our team mates, Cory, walk around with a camera and discretely hide, filming them as they moved through the mall for their first date. Joy, the model, had a wireless mic hidden in her purse which let us pick up all of the hilarious commentary.

We followed the date through the mall to see whether the date or other people ended up noticing. Check out the video to see for yourself!

Joy almost finished being body painted for her first date!

My Friend Wanted To Get Body Painted For A Tinder Date At The Mall, We Filmed The Entire Thing Hidden Camera

Naked Tinder Date at The Mall

Patrick Penrose
