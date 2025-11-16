I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

by

With the help of an AI image generator, I used my imagination to see what it would be like to discover a “lost” series of paintings by famous American painter Norman Rockwell depicting zombie Christmas Americana.

I’m an award-winning photojournalist and wildlife photographer based in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. I primarily work for www.BarrieToday.com, and I, have been in the news business since 2005. It’s nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day’s work capturing the real world around me.

More info: KevinLamb.ca

#1

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#2

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#3

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#4

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#5

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#6

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#7

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#8

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#9

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#10

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#11

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#12

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#13

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#14

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#15

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#16

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#17

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#18

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#19

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#20

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

#21

I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An AI

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Did You Ever Try To Run Away From Home As A Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
After Their Friend Cancels Trip At The Last Minute, They Invite A Complete Stranger With The SAME Name
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photograph Beautiful Newborn Babies
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Beauty Of The Italian “Boot”: 14 Photos That I Took With A Drone
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Guy On Tiktok Explains What Straight People Find Attractive In The Opposite Sex Using Evolutionary Theory
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.