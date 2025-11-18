30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

by

We’re all scared of something. Whether you have nightmares where you find yourself trapped on top of a skyscraper or you shriek every time a spider crawls by, you’re far from the first person to be straddled with that fear. In fact, there are dozens of phobias out there that you may not have even heard of.

Are you familiar with megalophobia, pandas? This is the extreme fear of large objects, and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to sharing photos that will trigger it. So enjoy scrolling through the photos below, whether you consider yourself to be a megalophobe or not, and be sure to upvote the ones you find most unsettling!

#1 Clouds Called Undulatus Asperatus And Were Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: truthdude

#2 This Looks Like The Cover For A Movie

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: wpmdickeyk67

#3 Megalophobia And Thalassophobia: You’re Welcome!

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: StuartGotz

#4 Tokyo Flood Tunnels

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: aktyn4

#5 The Pacific Ocean

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Thin-Pool-8025

#6 Statue Of Bodhisattva Kannon

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: _kluu_

#7 Mount Saint Michel

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Klein-3765

#8 If Andromeda Was Brighter This Is How Big It Would Appear In The Night Sky. Reminder This Is Heading Towards Us At A Speed Of 300km A Second

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: volitaiee1233

#9 The Coast Of Namibia

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: WolfieTooting

#10 Setenil De Las Bodegas, Spain. A Town Literally Built Under A Rock

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: thedubiousstylus

#11 The Motherland Calls Statue In Volgograd

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: AnnabelLee91

#12 Coast Of England

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Sylvestcast

#13 The Storage Space Of A Tanker Ship Carrying Liquefied Natural Gas

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Similar-Molasses4786

#14 Submarine

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Competitive-Reply875

#15 Deepest Pool In The World, Dubai

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Exciting-Key-2999

#16 The Famous Tanker Amoco Cadiz, Sinking Off The Coast Of Brittany In 1978

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#17 While Feeding, A Whale Shark’s Mouth Can Stretch To Over A Meter (4ft) Wide

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Editor9743

#18 St. Pauli, Hamburg – The Feldstrabe Bunker

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Tricky-Psychology11

#19 Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate_Big8864

#20 German WW2 Flak Tower In Vienna Austria

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: North-Guest8380

#21 Inside The Eye Of Category 5 Hurricane Beryl

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: iamayeshaerotica

#22 Elephant Foot Glacier In Greenland

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: TheTripKeeper

#23 The A23a Iceberg Weighing 1,000 Billion Tons, 4,000 Square Kilometers Wide, 3 Times Bigger Than New York 😲

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Jackofdeck

#24 Entrance To The Great Pyramid

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: oldghostlegs

#25 Wushan Airport, Chongqing, China

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Spoiledsoymilk

#26 Earth Compared To The Sun

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: Miroslav777777

#27 First Wind-Powered Cargo Ship

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: PricyIcy47995

#28 Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral, France

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: dosageofjoseph7

#29 The Sphere In Las Vegas, Nv

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: 7empestOGT92

#30 Right When The South Tower Started To Collapse

30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

Image source: North-Guest8380

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Station 19
What Can We Expect From Station 19 Season 4?
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2020
50 Important Historical Images That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis At Age 43
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Date Ghosts Woman Half-Way Through Their Vacation, So The Internet Helps Her Figure Out Why
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Two Completely Different Dogs Create The Most Beautiful Bond In A Shelter, And People Are Obsessed
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2025
I Imagined How Snacks Would Look As Cartoon Characters (22 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.