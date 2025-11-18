30 Gigantic Things That People With Megalophobia Just Can’t Stomach (New Pics)

We’re all scared of something. Whether you have nightmares where you find yourself trapped on top of a skyscraper or you shriek every time a spider crawls by, you’re far from the first person to be straddled with that fear. In fact, there are dozens of phobias out there that you may not have even heard of.
Are you familiar with megalophobia, pandas? This is the extreme fear of large objects, and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to sharing photos that will trigger it. So enjoy scrolling through the photos below, whether you consider yourself to be a megalophobe or not, and be sure to upvote the ones you find most unsettling!
#1 Clouds Called Undulatus Asperatus And Were Spotted In Gorham, New Hampshire
Image source: truthdude
#2 This Looks Like The Cover For A Movie
Image source: wpmdickeyk67
#3 Megalophobia And Thalassophobia: You’re Welcome!
Image source: StuartGotz
#4 Tokyo Flood Tunnels
Image source: aktyn4
#5 The Pacific Ocean
Image source: Thin-Pool-8025
#6 Statue Of Bodhisattva Kannon
Image source: _kluu_
#7 Mount Saint Michel
Image source: Klein-3765
#8 If Andromeda Was Brighter This Is How Big It Would Appear In The Night Sky. Reminder This Is Heading Towards Us At A Speed Of 300km A Second
Image source: volitaiee1233
#9 The Coast Of Namibia
Image source: WolfieTooting
#10 Setenil De Las Bodegas, Spain. A Town Literally Built Under A Rock
Image source: thedubiousstylus
#11 The Motherland Calls Statue In Volgograd
Image source: AnnabelLee91
#12 Coast Of England
Image source: Sylvestcast
#13 The Storage Space Of A Tanker Ship Carrying Liquefied Natural Gas
Image source: Similar-Molasses4786
#14 Submarine
Image source: Competitive-Reply875
#15 Deepest Pool In The World, Dubai
Image source: Exciting-Key-2999
#16 The Famous Tanker Amoco Cadiz, Sinking Off The Coast Of Brittany In 1978
Image source: [deleted]
#17 While Feeding, A Whale Shark’s Mouth Can Stretch To Over A Meter (4ft) Wide
Image source: Editor9743
#18 St. Pauli, Hamburg – The Feldstrabe Bunker
Image source: Tricky-Psychology11
#19 Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt
Image source: Affectionate_Big8864
#20 German WW2 Flak Tower In Vienna Austria
Image source: North-Guest8380
#21 Inside The Eye Of Category 5 Hurricane Beryl
Image source: iamayeshaerotica
#22 Elephant Foot Glacier In Greenland
Image source: TheTripKeeper
#23 The A23a Iceberg Weighing 1,000 Billion Tons, 4,000 Square Kilometers Wide, 3 Times Bigger Than New York 😲
Image source: Jackofdeck
#24 Entrance To The Great Pyramid
Image source: oldghostlegs
#25 Wushan Airport, Chongqing, China
Image source: Spoiledsoymilk
#26 Earth Compared To The Sun
Image source: Miroslav777777
#27 First Wind-Powered Cargo Ship
Image source: PricyIcy47995
#28 Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral, France
Image source: dosageofjoseph7
#29 The Sphere In Las Vegas, Nv
Image source: 7empestOGT92
#30 Right When The South Tower Started To Collapse
Image source: North-Guest8380
