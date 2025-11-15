My Doodles That I Turned Into Drawings (12 Pics)

It’s been a year now since the world started spiraling out of control. It’s a tough and sometimes lonely time for everyone but some good things have come out of it. Families are spending more time together and people are doing more art. I think it’s called Outsider Art.

I’ve always been a doodler and last year I put some doodles onto a canvas and I think they turned out ok.

Sorry some of the pics are not perfect but I hope you enjoy these pictures.

I like to think that if you are looking at one of these pictures you are looking at 15 hours of my life. You’re welcome.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

