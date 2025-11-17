Hey Pandas, Is There Something That Puts You On Edge, But Most People Feel The Opposite Way About? (Closed)

For me it’s being out in the country or a small rural town. Sounds silly I know but I’m always on high alert when I find myself in these places. There’s that ridiculous stereotype that small towns are safe friendly & crime free. Nope. You don’t know who or what is out there. I know how to take care of myself in the city. But with nothing around you; terrifying.
#1
Babies. I don’t know why, but while they’re kind of cute, I am so unnerved if I’m suddenly in charge of watching one, or one’s near me.
#2
When people sit really close to me and almost breathe down my neck. It’s unnerving
#3
The Munchkins from the Wizard of Oz.
#4
Those ASMR videos of people chewing
#5
velvet. i despise the feel of it. just think of it is yuck
#6
Swearing. It is the verbal equivalent to littering to me.
#7
This is gonna be 1 that people msy not like but I’m way way less iffy about them then I used to be but y do people like ‘toe beans’?? Idk what it is about them but I used to not like them much..
#8
Bodies of water bigger than a bathtub. Rivers, lakes, the ocean, even swimming pools. I nearly drowned after getting stuck under an overturned canoe as a kid. I haven’t been swimming since.
