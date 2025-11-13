My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

When my Sheltie Zelda got pregnant I knew I wanted to document the whole pregnancy through photos, so I made sure to take as many as possible!
Towards the end of her pregnancy when her belly became bigger I decided that we should also do a studio photo shoot, and I’m so glad we did!
The puppies were born two days after the photos were taken, and we can’t wait to help them get the best start into life!
Future mom
Little bump
She likes to show the babies off!
You can feel them kick!
Sunset romantic
A last look before they’re due!
And here they are!
