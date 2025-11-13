My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

by

When my Sheltie Zelda got pregnant I knew I wanted to document the whole pregnancy through photos, so I made sure to take as many as possible!

Towards the end of her pregnancy when her belly became bigger I decided that we should also do a studio photo shoot, and I’m so glad we did!

The puppies were born two days after the photos were taken, and we can’t wait to help them get the best start into life!

More info: Facebook

Future mom

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

Little bump

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

She likes to show the babies off!

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

You can feel them kick!

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

Sunset romantic

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

A last look before they’re due!

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

And here they are!

My Dog Had A Maternity Photoshoot!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A New Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV Show is Coming
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
What This Artist Does To Her Face Will Seriously Mess With Your Mind
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Q&A With Francine Pascal – Writer of Sweet Valley Confidential
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2011
I Captured Horse Photos Showing Mongolia’s Unchanged Nomadic Culture
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Of The Most Savage Things That Moms Have Ever Done
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Turns Historic B&W Photos Into Haunting GIFs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.