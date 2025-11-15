My Comic About Dating

Many people go through a divorce. I was no exception. After that, I started dating. And then my dating adventure began. Close people advised me to write about it, but I have no literary ambitions, and I decided to draw my adventures in the form of a series of comics.
So.
Little cat Kate gets over a divorce and then goes on dates and gets married again. Who will she choose as her husband?
The comic is mostly based on real-life events, but not entirely.
All similarities are coincidental.
No animals were harmed during the making of these comics.
