Artist Beautifully Illustrates This Monster Story That’s Been Making People Emotional For Years

Some very few things on the internet stay there forever. And one particular writing prompt released back in 2017 sure has stuck around for a while.
Titled “#Case: 273402 Status: Disastruous,” the story was created by the author Kitten Wiskers, better known as Mindy these days. It follows a little girl named Charlotte Dower who is no longer scared of any of the monsters beneath her bed. It soon turns out, there’s a far worse creature in her life.
The tale has caught the imagination of many, but thanks to the Russian artist Natalya Sorokina, it has now been turned into an impressive comic strip. Natalya, who goes by the nickname jwitless, said it’s her “first colored comics ever,” which made her feel slightly nervous. Let’s take a look at the beautiful set of illustrations below, and get ready for the haunting tale to hit you hard.
This story originally posted by Kitten Wiskers has been viral for the past three years
The story is known as one of the most shared tales on the internet and it has served as an inspiration for a lot of fan art, including movies. The short horror film titled “Charlotte and the Monster” inspired by Kitten Wiskers’ tale was released back in 2018.
Since its appearance, the tale has been shared so much on social media accounts, it’s becoming hard to pinpoint the exact date it was posted. It allegedly emerged as a writing prompt on one Tumblr blog that was dedicated to stories and poems as well as witty remarks and additions in the Tumblr community.
And Russian artist Natalya Sorokina decided to illustrate it in this comic strip
Bored Panda contacted Natalya, the 25-year-old artist from Moscow, to find out more about her love for drawing. Natalya is an illustrator at multiple design agencies and she also draws commissions for people’s personal projects. “I like to switch styles and themes, so my Instagram gallery may seem too diverse—from sexy portraits to cute comics for children.”
Natalya said she loves “drawing beautiful people, fantasy creatures, and making meaningful stories which touch the strings of human souls.” When she started drawing as a child, it was mostly horses: “I made dozens of comics with horses in notebooks, where my mom helped me to write down characters’ conversations.” Later, Natalya discovered her passion for creatures that “I haven’t ever seen in real life.”
The illustrator said that “the monster tale moved her deeply.” Plus, “the storyline is short, simple, yet brilliant.” The monster tale inspired her to illustrate the story before adding any details and script changes. “I was very nervous, thinking I didn’t do my best and that people wouldn’t like it. I couldn’t decide on publishing the first chapter for several months,” confessed Natalya.
When it comes to inspiration, Natalya loves browsing art galleries and exploring different styles and techniques. “And sometimes it comes from my heart. When I worry about something, art helps to release the sadness.” She calls it “a free therapy session.”
