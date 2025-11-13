Guy Says He’s Sick Of Women Complimenting Each Other, Prompts Them To Fill His Thread With Compliments

Social media is known for its ability to make some people feel insecure and ruin their confidence. And not only because many of us don’t feel good enough when we scroll through the airbrushed galleries of the people we follow. It’s also because there are many people who tear each other down with unnecessary rude and hurtful comments.

Luckily, there are still people who lift up each other’s spirits by being able to simply be nice.

It’s hard to deny how heartwarming it is to see strangers complimenting each other instead of trashing one another on social media. But it turns out, not everyone is a fan of that.

Last year, a man named Lewis voiced his unpopular opinion on women giving compliments to each other on Instagram. Apparently, it makes Lewis sick to see women bring each other up because to him, complimenting strangers is somehow synonymous to being immature.

Well, Lewis had no idea what was coming to him as he posted the tweet. As it comes with no surprise, women don’t agree with him at all.

 In fact, they don’t agree with him so much, that instead of ‘growing up’, they turned his tweet into compliments galore.

One after another, women praised each other for their radiant skin, excellent makeup skills, amazing profile pictures, and talents.

We can only guess how infuriated Lewis must have felt as it must have been awful for him to see all these strangers complimenting each other.

Once again, kindhearted people showed everyone the best way to take down a rude commenter!

