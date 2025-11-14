Muslims Across The World Gather To Clean Up The Streets After New Year’s Celebrations

While so many of us welcome the first day of the new decade with a raging headache, there’s a big group of people who woke up early to clean the mess partiers have left behind. If your first thought of who those might be is cleaning workers, you couldn’t be more wrong. As it turns out, the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth, which has organizations in many countries around the world, spend the first day of January cleaning their cities.

Each year, members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organization spend the morning after New Year’s Eve celebration cleaning up the cities they live in

Image credits: AMYA_Bolton

Image credits: AMYA_Bolton

Image credits: AMYA_Bolton

Image credits: AMYA_Bolton

Armed with trash bags, vests, and brooms, the young Muslims partake in a worldwide tradition of tidying up the streets after New Year’s Eve.

Image credits: AnsarNederland

Image credits: AnsarNederland

Image credits: AnsarNederland

The aim of this effort is not only to collect the garbage left from fireworks and littering people — the organizers aim to teach their members the importance of giving back to their communities, and instill lifestyle changes to become more eco-friendly.

Image credits: amjbarrie

Image credits: amjbarrie

Members from a variety of countries have participated in the event.

Image credits: ahammed606

Image credits: ahammed606

Image credits: ahammed606

The young Muslims have cleaned city centers throughout the UK, Canada, the USA, the Netherlands, and many other countries.

Image credits: MKAKeighley

Image credits: MKAKeighley

Image credits: MKAKeighley

While Muslims traditionally do not participate in New Year’s Eve celebrations, they often use the festive season to give back to people in need.

Image credits: MuslimPresident

Image credits: MuslimPresident

Image credits: MuslimPresident

Image credits: MuslimPresident

Image credits: MuslimPresident

In addition to cleaning the streets, the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim youth made visits to hospitals to support ill people, fed the homeless, donated blood and curated fundraisers.

