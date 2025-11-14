Muslims Across The World Gather To Clean Up The Streets After New Year’s Celebrations

While so many of us welcome the first day of the new decade with a raging headache, there’s a big group of people who woke up early to clean the mess partiers have left behind. If your first thought of who those might be is cleaning workers, you couldn’t be more wrong. As it turns out, the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth, which has organizations in many countries around the world, spend the first day of January cleaning their cities.
More info: twitter.com | twitter.com | twitter.com | muslimyouth.org
Each year, members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organization spend the morning after New Year’s Eve celebration cleaning up the cities they live in
Image credits: AMYA_Bolton
Image credits: AMYA_Bolton
Image credits: AMYA_Bolton
Image credits: AMYA_Bolton
Armed with trash bags, vests, and brooms, the young Muslims partake in a worldwide tradition of tidying up the streets after New Year’s Eve.
Image credits: AnsarNederland
Image credits: AnsarNederland
Image credits: AnsarNederland
The aim of this effort is not only to collect the garbage left from fireworks and littering people — the organizers aim to teach their members the importance of giving back to their communities, and instill lifestyle changes to become more eco-friendly.
Image credits: amjbarrie
Image credits: amjbarrie
Members from a variety of countries have participated in the event.
Image credits: ahammed606
Image credits: ahammed606
Image credits: ahammed606
The young Muslims have cleaned city centers throughout the UK, Canada, the USA, the Netherlands, and many other countries.
Image credits: MKAKeighley
Image credits: MKAKeighley
Image credits: MKAKeighley
While Muslims traditionally do not participate in New Year’s Eve celebrations, they often use the festive season to give back to people in need.
Image credits: MuslimPresident
Image credits: MuslimPresident
Image credits: MuslimPresident
Image credits: MuslimPresident
Image credits: MuslimPresident
In addition to cleaning the streets, the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim youth made visits to hospitals to support ill people, fed the homeless, donated blood and curated fundraisers.
Follow Us