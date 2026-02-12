Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

by

It’s impossible to fully know a person. Even those closest to us have thoughts and feelings they keep hidden. But you definitely want to have at least a good idea of who someone truly is before you choose to spend the rest of your life with them.

Reddit user GirlOnTheBus7 thought she had found a grounded, mature partner, and married him only a few weeks after meeting. However, she quickly realized that his confident, self-sufficient persona was just a facade, and the reality was far more complicated than she ever imagined.

This woman thought she had finally found a man she could spend the rest of her life with

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: Hatice Baran / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But immediately after marrying him, she realized things weren’t as they seemed

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

He always looked like he was short on cash

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: Emil Kalibradov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

As it turned out, the man had other wives and was using them too

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

The woman ultimately decided it was time to leave and started playing the player

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Image credits: girlonthebus7

As the story drew attention on the internet, the woman shared more details about her predicament

Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”
Woman Marries Just Weeks After Meeting Her Husband, Exposes His Big Secret: “I Turned The Game Around”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 09-December-2025
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2025
This Heartbreaking Animated Short Shows Plastic Waste Transforming Into Ocean Life
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
10 Surprising Facts About Lil Jon’s New HGTV Show
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2022
The Cast Of “The Wonder Years”: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2021
“He’s Been Feeling A Lot Better The Past Few Months”: Boyfriend Explodes After He Finds Out His GF Has Been Making His Food Healthier
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Travel The World To Photograph The Parallel Worlds Of Puddles With My Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025