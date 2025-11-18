Moving Out Soon? These 19 Deep-Cleaning Tips Will Save You Money

Moving out of a rental? Don’t let those precious security deposit dollars slip through your fingers like a greased-up watermelon at a summer picnic! We know, scrubbing toilets and dusting baseboards isn’t exactly how you want to spend your last days in your old digs. But trust us, a little elbow grease now can save you a whole lot of heartache (and cash) later.
So, put on your cleaning playlist, grab your rubber gloves, and channel your inner Monica Geller. We’re about to reveal the 19 cleaning tasks that will have your landlord singing your praises and handing over that deposit without a fight. From tackling those often-forgotten nooks and crannies to banishing grime from even the most unexpected places, this deep-cleaning checklist will have your former abode sparkling like a freshly minted diamond.
#1 Finaly Get Rid Of Shower Mold With A Powerful Mold Remover
Review: “This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I’ve ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗” – Ashley Mendoza
#2 Use A Window Cleaning Kit To Get Into All The Nooks And Crannies
Review: “I cleaned the inside of all my windows with this kit and I’m so happy with it. All the different tools make it easy to get all the nooks and crannies. Great deal for the price!” – Taylor B
#3 Bring Back A Streak-Free Shine To Your Floors With A Trusted All-Purpose Cleaner
Review: “Used all these products for my home, car and shampooing my carpet. Great value for money, no residue and easy to use. Great smell and no pink color stains but leaves everything streak free and beautifully clean! Performed great for all my needs.” – Sand
#4 Refresh Your Stovetops To Their Best Version With Cerama Bryte
Review: “I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop.” – Rachel
#5 Dawn Can Help You Remove Old Grease In A Flash
Review: “This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight.” – JenniferJ
#6 Clean Up All Your Pet Hair From Furniture With A Chom Chom Roller
Review: “This lint roller is practically magic. It’s soooo much better than the traditional sticky rollers. I’m able to comfortably have a light colored couch because I know that I can remove the pet hair that gets on it.” – Kenzie J
#7 Make Your Toilet Sparkle Again With Rust Remover
Review: “We have a ton of iron in our water- it’s not harmful, just isn’t very nice looking. The iron made our toilets look horrible, so I started searching for a cleaner that would work on the iron stains. I really didn’t expect this product to work as well as it did. But check out the before, middle, and after pictures!! Now this was several treatments over a 12 hour period. I used probably 40% of the bottle on our 2 toilets, but it got them both sparklingly clear! These pictures are of the worst of the 2 toilets. We figured once we got a water treatment system, we’d have to replace the toilets because they looked so bad. Now we don’t have to!” – Sara Mc
#8 You Can Hide Scratches And Dents On Appliances With Adhesive Aluminium
Review: “I am surprised at how nice this stuff looks. I thought it would be vinyl but it sure seems like actual stainless steel. It looks great and sticks really well. As with any contact paper, you need to take your time and measure your pieces. This stuff is solid! I’m already thinking of new things I can do with it. Maybe I can make my pinto look like a DeLorean. 😉” – James Johnston
#9 Revive Thirsty Cabinets And Shelves With Wood Feed
Review: “I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago.” – Amazon Customer
#10 Clean The Windows Properly With Window Cleaner
Review: “My wife owns a professions and personal cleaning business, & she uses this on EVERYTHING! Glass~Patio Furniture (gets the sediment off from the misters!)~kitchen appliances (stainless never looked so good!) Countertops~even mists a cloth and dusts with it! She rations it out to me as I go overboard (less is more?) more is better! In this case you need VERY LITTLE! She mixed in an old gallon pumper for me and I full my bottle and clean my shop!” – Bryan W Barstow
#11 You Can Easily Make Your Grout Look Good As New With A Grout Pen
Review: “I painted the grout in my kitchen and it looks great. So clean and polished. Totally recommend this product.” – Kindle Customer
#12 Get The Grime Off Your Cookware With The Pink Stuff
Review: “This works great, especially for stainless steel, cooking pots and porcelain tubs. We scratched the tub while cleaning a metal screen, applied this to the scratches with a sponge, rubbed,rinsed and you’d never know it had been scratched. Looked perfect. Bought the spray too and it smells great (kind of fruity based) and cleans windows and other surfaces easily. Fast & easy…what’s not to love?” – A.V.
#13 Did You Even Know You Could Use A Furniture Touch Up Marker ?
Review: “I didn’t think these things would work, but I was wrong. I fixed so much of my furniture and it looks like it was never damaged. I’ll be keeping these close by for future damages!” – Amazon Customer
#14 Leather Conditioner Can Bring Your Furniture Back To Life
Review: “This stuff is no joke! It does the trick. The consistency is fairly thick and takes some getting use to, but once you get to using it…just a phenomenal product. I put it on my leather boots, my Navy flight jacket, my couch, my bar stools … you name it. If it’s leather, it gets the Leather Honey. Very highly recommend!!!” – Pat
#15 Easily Dust Your Ceiling Fans With An Extendible Duster
Review: “This item is so easy to use! I’ve been away for 14 months and no one dusted or vacuumed the entire time I was not here. This fan duster removed all dust without any falling onto my bed! I’ve sent a link to my family members and friends. It’s a must have!!!” – LAURA PERSICO
#16 Clean Up Any Furniture And Carpet Stains With Folex Stain Remover
Review: “I’ve seen this product on IG posts and opted to try it, sure glad I did. This product really seems like magic. Had a dark brown stain on a light gray rug and with seconds of spraying it literally melted the stain away. No aggressive scrubbing required, just blotted up and stain was gone! Additionally, it didn’t leave a ring or any other type of indication that I had used a cleaner for the area. I’m sorry I didn’t get a before an after. Worth the purchase!” – MojitoFam
#17 Make Your Shower Look Good As New With Wet And Forget Shower Cleaner
Review: ” This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement! ” – Deb T.
#18 Use Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets To Deep Clean Your Dishwasher
Review: “A friend suggested I start using these, and I’m so thankful. My dishwasher sometiems accumulates mold in lower areas if I don’t use one of these every two weeks. I’m so thankful for an affordable product that keeps our dishwasher and dishes clean and healthy.” – Mary C. Hoyt
#19 Give Your Microwave A Good Steam Clean
Review: “I still laugh every time I put this figurine lady in my microwave. The steam that blows from her head cracks me up more and more overtime. I enjoy seeing the “smoke” rise from her head. This is a great tool for cleaning your microwave in a matter of minutes.” – Emily
