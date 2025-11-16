My Husband And I Spent Our Time In Lockdown Recreating Iconic Scenes From 36 Famous Movies And TV Series

My husband and I both found ourselves with lots of time on our hands during quarantine. We made a lot of efforts to ensure that we didn’t spend all of our time Netflix and chill-ing, and I saw that many people were called upon by museums to recreate famous pieces of art. I thought it would be a fun way to occupy our time, but we had a hard time deciding what kind of artwork to emulate. However, we have tons of costumes from movies and TV shows―we’re both nerds who love to cosplay for cons, etc. So we decided to put those to use, starting with Spider-Man. If you have the threads, it’s pretty easy to look like Spider-Man. The rest sort of snowballed from there, finding inspiration from the content we love or simply whether or not we had the outfits that would work. 

More info: Instagram

#1 Jaws

#2 The Wizard Of Oz

#3 The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

#4 Star Wars

#5 The Shining

#6 Casablanca

#7 Breaking Bad

#8 Star Trek: The Motion Picture

#9 The Matrix

#10 Lost

#11 How To Train Your Dragon

#12 Spider-Man

#13 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2

#14 Back To The Future Part II

#15 Psycho

#16 A Star Is Born

#17 The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

#18 Fight Club

#19 Star Trek: The Next Generation

#20 Black Swan

#21 Moulin Rouge!

#22 Daredevil

#23 Home Alone

#24 Twilight

#25 The X-Files

#26 Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure

#27 Aliens

#28 Titanic

#29 Dirty Dancing

#30 Ted Lasso

#31 Buffy The Vampire Slayer

#32 Battlestar Galactica

#33 The Terminator

#34 2001: A Space Odyssey

#35 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

#36 Parks And Recreation

