8 Movies to Watch If You Liked the Hangover Trilogy

Discovering a film series that hits all the right comedic notes can be exhilarating, and movies of the Hangover Trilogy do just that. The careless best friend romps through Las Vegas, Bangkok, and beyond — leaving audiences thrilled and craving more of its unique cocktail of laughter, friendship, and chaos. So what do you do once you’ve witnessed every misadventure of the Wolfpack?
Are there any other films that can match Hangover‘s audacious comedy? Rest assured, fellow cinematic thrill-seekers, the answer is a big yes. Here, we present a curated selection of eight movies like the Hangover that will keep the party going.
1. Old School
Old School is a 2003 comedy directed by Todd Phillips, who also directed the Hangover Trilogy. In this film, a trio of friends in their 30s (played by Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell) try to recapture the glory of their college days by starting a fraternity. Full of unforgettable gags and absurd situations, Old School shares the Hangover’s signature blend of outrageous humor and male bonding, making it a perfect choice for fans of the trilogy.
2. Superbad
2007’s Superbad is a coming-of-age comedy that matches the Hangover Trilogy‘s comedic pacing and debauchery. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the film centers around two high school friends, Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), who embark on a quest for alcohol, hoping to impress their crushes at a party. The film’s hilarious misadventures, coupled with its heartfelt portrayal of friendship, will surely appeal to Hangover fans.
3. Bridesmaids
Kristen Wiig‘s 2011 hit movie Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy like The Hangover Trilogy. This laugh-out-loud film follows maid of honor Annie (Wiig) and her fellow bridesmaids as they navigate the treacherous waters of wedding planning, leading to chaos and hilarity. It’s a delightful cocktail of slapstick humor, unexpected adventures, and friendship drama that’s bound to resonate with Hangover enthusiasts.
4. Horrible Bosses
Just as the Hangover Trilogy features characters navigating extreme situations, Horrible Bosses follows three friends (Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis) plotting to murder their unbearable bosses. The 2011 comedy film, directed by Seth Gordon, packs a punch with its dark humor, outrageous scenarios, and memorable performances, particularly from Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, and Kevin Spacey as the titular horrible bosses.
5. Project X
Another Todd Phillips production, Project X from 2012, brings a youthful perspective to the chaos-filled party genre. It’s a found-footage film about three high school students who throw a birthday party that spirals out of control. While it lacks the globe-trotting element of The Hangover, the sheer scale of havoc in this one unforgettable night shares the trilogy’s spirit of escalating insanity.
6. 21 Jump Street
This 2012 action-comedy reboot of the 80s TV series takes an amusing twist on the buddy-cop genre. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill play two police officers who go undercover as high school students to bust a drug ring. The film’s mix of absurd humor, action sequences, and comradeship between the main characters is reminiscent of the entertaining dynamics within the Hangover movies, making 21 Jump Street a top choice for fans looking for movies like the trilogy.
7. Pineapple Express
In Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen and James Franco star in this high-energy, weed-infused comedy from 2008. Rogen plays a process server who, along with his dealer (Franco), gets embroiled in a dangerous plot after witnessing a murder. The film’s combination of stoner humor, explosive action, and the hilarious chemistry between the main characters is bound to mimic the chaotic charm of the Hangover Trilogy.
8. The Wolf of Wall Street
Directed by the renowned Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street is a 2013 black comedy that chronicles the true story of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a stockbroker who gets caught up in a world of corruption, greed, and excess. Despite its darker themes and longer runtime, the movie has one thing in common with The Hangover — the emphasis on extremism and its consequences. It’s the laugh-out-loud moments, dynamic performances, and outrageous scenarios that make this movie an exciting watch for The Hangover fans.