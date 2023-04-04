10 Things You Didn’t Know About James Franco

Born on April 19, 1978, in Palo Alto, California, James Franco rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in the TV series Freaks and Geeks. He has since gone on to appear in numerous films, television shows, and theatrical productions. This earned him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations for his performances.
Despite several controversies surrounding his personal life, Franco remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry. Altogether, he’s known for his unique creative vision and willingness to take risks with his work. Here are a few interesting facts about him.
10. James Franco was a Rebellious Teenager
The Interview star admitted to being troublesome in his teen years. He got arrested multiple times for offenses ranging from underage drinking to graffiti and even shoplifting. However, he has also confirmed that these incidents are in the past and has since moved on from that phase of his life.
9. He’s A Fan Of Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey lives rent-free in the hearts of most, and Franco is no different. He spoke publicly about his admiration for Del Rey’s music and artistry. He has also written about the West Coast singer in the past, particularly in his poetry. In 2014, he published a book of poetry titled Directing Herbert White, which includes a poem called Lana Del Rey.
The cover of Straight James/Gay James also boasts of Franco with Del Rey’s tattoos on his neck. Both stars have collaborated on several creative projects in the past, including a short film titled Tropico and music videos for Del Rey’s songs Born to Die and Summertime Sadness. While there have been rumors of a romantic relationship between the two, no such news has been confirmed.
8. James Franco Is An Artist As Much As He Is An Actor
Franco’s paintings have been featured in galleries and museums around the world, and he’s been recognized for his contributions to the world of art. In 2014, Franco curated a solo exhibition of his paintings and other art pieces titled “Psycho Nacirema” at the Pace Gallery in New York City. The exhibition featured a diverse range of artwork, including paintings, sculptures, and videos. His artwork often incorporates popular culture references and pays homage to other influential artists and cultural icons.
7. He is Quite Active on YouTube
His YouTube channel, James Franco TV, is his platform for a variety of content related to his work as an actor, filmmaker, writer, and visual artist. The most popular series on the channel is called Actors Anonymous, and it features interviews with other celebrities. Making a Scene is another interesting one where Franco and other actors reenact famous scenes from movies and TV shows. The 127 Hours actor has also produced a series called James Franco Presents, which features short films and documentaries that he directed or produced.
6. He Almost Abandoned His Academics
Franco dropped out of UCLA during his first year to pursue his acting career full-time. Leaving studies midway is no foreign concept in the world of stardom. However, Franco returned to UCLA and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. That was followed by a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Columbia University in 2010. He has also pursued advanced degrees in film, poetry, and other subjects at various universities.
5. James Once Franco worked at McDonald’s
“McDonald’s was there for me. When no one else was,” Franco shared on The Washington Post. Despite a few broken ice cream machines, Big Macs have helped a lot of people. But for this particular poet, Mickey Ds is much more than just fires and fizzy drinks.
Franco’s parents told him he would have to support himself if he dropped out of school. The aspiring actor went to a nearby McDonald’s and got hired the same day. “I was treated fairly well at McDonald’s. If anything, they cut me slack,” Franco admitted.
4. James Franco was Almost in Inception
Franco was in talks with Christopher Nolan over the role of Arthur in Inception. However, he, unfortunately, had to pass on the opportunity due to scheduling conflicts. The role eventually went to Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
3. Reading got Him Fired Twice
You could get laid off for dozing off during work, being late, or even missing deadlines. However, reading has hardly ever been among the top 10 reasons to get fired, except when it comes to this published author. “In high school, I was fired from a coffee shop for reading behind the counter and from a golf course for reading while driving the cart on the driving range,” revealed Franco.
2. James Franco put on Fake Accents
The Why Him? actor started putting on fake accents for customers to practice for his acting classes while working at McDonald’s. He experimented with Brooklynese, Italian, British, Irish, Russian, and Southern accents. These shenanigans also landed him several dates. Franco wrote in an article, “And I went on several dates as a thick-tongued kid from Bed-Stuy, even though my only brush with the actual place had been through watching Do the Right Thing.”
1. He has Lent his Voice Multiple Times
Franco is also a voice actor, making him a jack of all trades. He has voiced Druggie in the animated film Sausage Party as well as the character of Winger in the video game Spider-Man 3. Along with that, he has also lent his voice to several documentaries, including The Director and The Yes Men Are Revolting.
