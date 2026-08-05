Picky Eater Whines That Sushi Will Make Her Sick, Fumes When It’s Ordered For Another Friend Anyway

I really love spending time with my female friends, and the whole group makes sure to meet once every month. It’s refreshing and like a dose of serotonin to battle the world until we meet again. After all, what is life without your friends, right?
Speaking of which, this woman hosted movie night for her group, but it turned into a disaster. Apparently, the picky eater felt singled out after everyone ordered sushi along with the chicken that she wanted to eat. Scroll down to find out what happened after she whined about it being “unfair!”
More info: Reddit
Sometimes, making meal plans with picky eaters can be tricky if nobody adjusts their food preferences
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster hosted movie night for her group when a friend made a fruit drink for everyone, but the picky eater steered clear from the beverage
Image credits: KamranAydinov / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When they were ordering food, the fussy eater wanted everyone to have chicken, but they also ordered sushi along with it as another friend didn’t want chicken
Image credits: farknot / Magnific (not the actual photo)
However, the one who suggested chicken flew into a rage, accused everyone of signaling her out, said it was unfair, and isolated herself
Image credits: BrazilLost_1-2
Much to everyone’s dismay, she stormed out after the awkward dinner, and the poster felt awful that the woman ghosted her
In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) laments how a movie night sparked a feud within her group. While she was the host, one friend made a fruit drink for everyone, and another one, who was a picky eater, brought dessert. Being fussy about food, she claimed the drink would make her really squeamish, so she sat apart when the others drank it.
The one who made it felt bad, but she let it go, and everyone enjoyed watching the movie. Things got dramatic afterward when they planned what to order for dinner. Well, they asked the picky eater first to avoid any drama, and she picked chicken. However, another friend didn’t want that, so they also ordered sushi and decided that each person pays for what they eat.
Much to everyone’s surprise, the friend who ordered chicken was extremely angry. She felt singled out by them, and whined that she would throw up if she had sushi. She kept going on about how “unfair” it was until she isolated herself from the others. In fact, she didn’t get off her phone after that and only spoke with her best friend, who was also present there.
Also, the two rushed home after awkwardly finishing dinner, and the poster didn’t hear from the picky eater for over a month after that. The woman ended up ghosting our author, who grew distressed about the whole situation. She couldn’t stop contemplating whether she should have just apologized when the drama went down and ordered what each person wanted instead.
Image credits: myoceanstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A survey of nearly 500 picky-eating adults found that bitter and sour foods are especially unpopular. They’re also not fans of foods with lumps, and they don’t like it when foods get mixed or even touch each other on the plate. Apparently, they’re oversensitive to the smells, textures, and flavors of food. While her disgust is understandable, the friend needn’t have thrown a fit.
After all, another one didn’t want chicken, and the solution that the OP presented was pretty reasonable. However, experts highlight that people with a sense of entitlement have a fabricated self-importance and barely any empathy for others. Moreover, their everyday entitlement is displayed in actions such as ghosting, which is exactly what the fussy eater did to the poster.
Some netizens even argued that the woman had main character syndrome because she made everything about herself. Research stresses that main character syndrome is defined by a series of behaviors in which people see themselves as the most important in the room, while others are sidekicks or villains. However, few folks felt that there was a deeper issue within the woman.
They argued that a single incident wouldn’t have triggered her, and urged the OP to have a conversation with her. Well, if the friendship was really important for our lady, then there was no harm in talking once, right? Do you agree with the commentators? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to type away in the comments section!
Netizens felt that the picky eater had a main character syndrome, while others argued that there could be other underlying issues as well
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