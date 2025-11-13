Someone Starts Making Fun Of Kit Harrington Checking Into Rehab, Gets Shut Down By Fans

Multiple sources state that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington has checked into a rehab clinic. The actor who portrayed Jon Snow reportedly has been in the luxury wellness retreat since before the finale of the show aired tackling stress, exhaustion, and alcohol. It appears that the grueling work schedule to which Kit had dedicated his life to had taken a toll he couldn’t carry. Some people, however, thought that it was a good opportunity to mock both the “weak” actor and the show he starred in. Luckily, those who still have a bit of basic human decency are rallying to support him.

Jon Snow’s alter ego, Kit Harrington, found filming the finale of Game of Thrones too much and as a result, checked into a rehab facility

Image credits: emilia_clarke

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his representative said in a statement.

According to Page Six, “The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility which costs over $120,000 a month.”

It’s said that Kit was hit really hard by the end of Game of Thrones to which he dedicated almost 10 years of his life

Image credits: HBO

Image credits: HBO

His wife, Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of Game of Thrones and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being “extremely supportive” of this move.

But some people started making Game of Thrones jokes

Image credits: AndrewM58008435

Image credits: heyitsbucci

Image credits: AlexQdoba

Image credits: Bellarinaa

Image credits: cuming2getUbarb

Others, however, started shutting them down one by one explaining why mental health is not a laughing matter

Image credits: XPtoLevel3

Image credits: LacyMB

Image credits: bhvide

Image credits: mebish

Image credits: TakessianDream

Image credits: TakessianDream

Image credits: ItsKileaThomas

Image credits: JessicaGravata

Image credits: buddlru

Image credits: wwgirl40

Image credits: Redeater

Image credits: KathrynShowroom

Speaking to Esquire in April, Kit said that he broke down after filming Snow’s final scenes. “My final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit,” he said. “Then they called, ‘Wrap!’ and I just fu*king broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again. It wasn’t so much about Jon. It was about not being in this world, not getting to smell those smells, fight those fights, be with these people—the whole package.”

“But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned,” the actor added. “It felt like they were unceremoniously, for the last time, ripping off this character. I was still blubbering my tears. The costume girls were like, ‘Fu*king, come on, get it together.’ I’m being very actorly and crying. I remember going, ‘Wait, wait, wait!’ And they wouldn’t. They just ripped. I was like, ‘I need to say goodbye.’ But it was too late. He was gone.”

You can hear a lot of emotions in Kit’s words during his last moments on the set of Game of Thrones

