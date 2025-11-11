Heinous Crimes, A Punishment

Crime doesn’t pay, but it can be punny!

I make puns for fun daily on my blog, and I was inspired to make this series on crimes. Using photo searching and manipulation, I create visual gags on different topics, tropes, fandoms and phrases. I also hold contests called punzzles, where I post a puncture (what I call a pun picture) and for winners who’ve guessed the caption, I make a pun for them on the topic of their choice. I find these to be the most fun to make.

I love to make people laugh and groan, and I hope this series prompts you some of both. Enjoy!

More info: morris-less.tumblr.com

Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment
Heinous Crimes, A Punishment

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
