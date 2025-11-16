This Online Group Is Dedicated To The Obscure Details And Easter Eggs Found In Movies, Here Are 30 Of The Most Interesting (New Pics)

Filmmakers love using little details to send their audiences secret messages. They’re called easter eggs and finding them in movies is a great pleasure; it’s like you’re communicating with the artist through a secret language, not bound to the constraints of time and space. All it takes is keen observation and a little experience.
However, there’s a way to enjoy this visual lingo even if you’re not fluent in it. As we at Bored Panda have already shown you here, here, and here, there’s an online community where attentive viewers share all the hidden gems they uncover. It’s a 2.8-million-member subreddit called “Movie Details.”
Since our last publication, these folks have made plenty of new discoveries, so we thought it’s about time we paid them another visit. From old classics (“Jaws”) to recent hits (“Blade Runner 2049”), continue scrolling to learn more obscure facts and trivia about some of the most beloved productions.
#1 In Jaws (1975), The TV Reporter Is Played By Peter Benchly, The Author Of The Book
#2 In Thor (2011) One Of The Asgardians Is Played By Walt Simonson. He Wrote The Thor Comic Book From 1983-1987
#3 In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (2018), The Old Couple Taking Photos Are The Parents Of James Gunn. They Are Credited As “Weird Old Man” And “Weird Old Man’s Mistress”
#4 In The Princess And The Frog (2009) The Villains Shadow Turns This Wallpaper To Skulls And Crossbones In This Scene
#5 Some Good Advice In The End Credits Of The Naked Gun (1988)
#6 In Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Han Drops His Parka On The Floor When He Arrives At Starkiller Base
When he leaves, Chewbacca hands it back to him, and he reacts with confusion. This part was improvised by Chewbacca’s actor Joonas Suotamo, who went off script, confusing Harrison Ford.
#7 In Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), The Blond Man On The Right Is Gal Gadot’s Husband, Yaron Varsano. And The Little Girl Is Maya, Their Younger Daughter
#8 In Bohmian Rhapsody (2018), The Trucker That Eyes Freddie Is Played By Singer Adam Lambert
Since 2011, He Has Been Touring With Queen As Their Frontman
#9 In Spider-Man (2002) After Recieving The News Of His Dismissal From The Board Of Oscorp, Norman Osborn Goes Through The Five Stages Of Grief In A Microcosm
#10 In Zootopia (2016), Bellwether Is Wearing A Little Bell. In Real Life, A Bellwether Is The Leading Sheep Of A Flock, With A Bell Around Its Neck To Help Direct The Other Sheep
#11 In Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005), Its Shown That Willy Wonka’s Distant Father Had Framed Highlights Of His Sons Life
This was inspired by a trip Tim Burton took to visit his dying mother in 2002. Despite their relationship being not great, she owned framed movie posters of all his films.
#12 In Knives Out (2019), Ransom’s Sweater Has A Ripped Collar And Several Noticeable Holes
The costume designer added this detail to show Ransom’s nonchalance towards his wealth and disrespect for his family.
#13 In Bttf Part 3 (1990), The Photographer That Takes A Picture Of Marty And Doc Is Played By Dean Cundey, Who Was Director Of Photography On All Three Back To The Future Movies
#14 In The Little Mermaid (1989), You Can See The King And His Advisor From Cinderella (1950) At The Wedding
#15 In Harry Potter (2007), Ralph Fiennes Asked For A Hook To Be Added To Voldemort’s Wand So That He Could Move More Fluidly And “Snake-Like” Without The Wand Falling From His Hand
#16 In Despicable Me (2010), The Number On Gru’s Ticket Is 072069. Aka July 20th 1969, The Date Of The First Moon Landing (Which Gru Watched In A Flashback)
#17 In Pulp Fiction (1994) Tarantino’s Smiling Globe T-Shirt Is For A Detroit Magazine Called Orbit
They were the first magazine to ever interview him about being a filmmaker and he wore the shirt as a ‘thank you’ to them.
#18 In The Truman Show (1998), The Couple At The Table Are Daryl Davis And Robert Davis, They Are The Founders Of Seaside, The Town Where The Movie Was Filmed. They Agreed To Give Filming Permission, In Return For A Cameo
#19 In Hp And The Half-Blood Prince (2009), A Newspaper States That A Witch Named Amelia Bones Was Found Murdered At Her Home. She Was The Witch That Defended Harry In The Order Of The Phoenix (2007)
#20 In Knives Out (2019), The Type Of Phone That A Character Uses Hints At Their Guilt Or Innocence
Apple doesn’t let villains use iPhones on camera. Ransom, the murderer, doesn’t use an iphone
#21 In The Matrix (1999) In The Real World Both Cypher And Mouse Are Bleeding From Both Ears In Every Scene
I FOUND THE ANSWER!
It’s a hidden detail in the original script.
“MORPHEUS This will feel a little weird.
There are several disturbing noises as he works the needle in.
We MOVE IN as Neo’s shoulders bunch and his face tightens into a grimace until a LOUD CLICK fires and his ears pop like when you equalize them underwater.”
When you enter the Matrix, your ears pop. Scuba divers often can get blood in their ears from this effect. So, the “jacking-in” causes the ears to pop. If repeatedly done (to talk to the machines or to see a woman in a red dress) would mean repeatedly popping your ears—causing them to eventually bleed.
#22 The Opening Scene Of “Bladerunner 2049” (2017) Shows Giant Solar Concentration Farms, Which Are Based On The Real-Life Ivanpah Solar Electric Generation System In The Mojave Desert
You actually drive right past it if you take the Interstate 15 from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.
#23 In Joker (2019), Arthur Performs At Pogo’s Comedy Club. It Was Named After Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy Would Regularly Entertain Children As “Pogo The Clown”
#24 In Weird Al’s Movie “Uhf” (1989), A Man In The Audience Gets A Mouthful Of Whipped Cream
This is Dr. Demento (Barry Hansen), the novelty radio host who made Weird Al famous and launched his career. Hansen has also appeared in several Weird Al music videos.
#25 In Shrek 2 (2004), The Kings Bedroom Has A Tapestry Of A Lily Pond
It foreshadows that he is the frog prince.
#26 The Phrase “There’s A Snake In My Boot!” That Woody From ‘Toy Story’ (1995) Says Is A Reference To A Common Hallucination Suffered By Alcoholics In The 19th Century
#27 In Pearl Harbour (2001), Michael Bay Gave His Dog A Cameo. He Was Named Mason, And He Was 5-Years-Old During Filming
#28 In The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005), If You Look Closely At The Lamppost, You Can See It Has Roots, Like A Tree. This Is Because In The Narnia Books, The Lamppost Was Grown From An Iron Bar Torn From A Similar Lamp In London
#29 In Die Hard (1988), The Scene Where Uli Pockets A Candy Bar Was Improvised By Actor And Stuntman Al Leong
Writer Steven de Souza said “That assured him a longer life. I was killing somebody every eight or 10 pages but that moment made him interesting. He’s one of the last guys to die.”
#30 In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009), Child Tom Riddle Has 7 Rocks On The Windowsill In His Bedroom, Foreshadowing The 7 Horcruxes
#31 In Joe Dirt (2001), The Oil Company That Joe Works For Is Called Scotch Oil. That Is Also The Name Of The Oil Company That Chris Farley’s Dad Owned In Madison Wi (And Where Chris Worked Before He Became A Comedian) – A Small Tribute By Spade To His Late Friend.
#32 In Mean Girls (2004), Tim Meadows, Who Plays Principal Duvall, Broke His Wrist A Week Before Filming Started And Had To Wear A Cast. This Was Written Into The Movie As Principal Duvall Suffering From Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
#33 Last Night In Soho (2021) The First Shot Where Ellie Sees Sandie Through The Mirror Was Achieved By Casting Twin Actors James And Oliver Phelps (Famous For Playing Twins In Harry Potter) As The Coatroom Attendant/His Reflection
