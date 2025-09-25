Couple Tries To Kick Out Sis Who Owns Half The House And Almost 70% Of The Things, She’s Aghast

There’s a right time for everything in this life. And even living under the same roof with your relatives, no matter how comfortable you are, has its time. But sooner or later, the time comes to move out to your own homes – and it’s really great if this process goes smoothly.
To be honest, the user u/Several-Craft8844, the narrator of our story today, was unlucky – after more than ten years of carefree living with her older brother in their shared home, she suddenly found herself in a situation where the bro and his wife tried to evict her. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves…
More info: Reddit
It can be nice living under one roof with your sibling – but sometimes things get really complicated
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the post has been sharing a small house with her elder brother for years, and they are equal co-owners
Image credits: Several-Craft8844
Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Recently, the man got married and then suggested his sister move out because they’re planning to have kids soon
Image credits: Several-Craft8844
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman said no, but then it turned out that the brother and his wife were weaving intrigues behind her back
Image credits: Several-Craft8844
So the author and her brother had a huge fight, and the woman decided to take it online, seeking netizens’ support
This story began many years ago, in 2012, when the Original Poster (OP) was 20 years old and her brother was 22. The guy moved to another city and began renting a house from an elderly lady with some friends. A couple of years later, our heroine moved into the house – by then, most of her bro’s friends had moved out, leaving the siblings to live there alone.
After some time, the old lady, in need of money, offered to sell them the house for a very reasonable price, and they, of course, accepted the offer. They still own the house equally, even after the brother got married and brought his wife, “Olivia,” into the house.
So one day, the brother told the author that he and Olivia were planning to have kids and wanted to convert the room she currently occupied into a kids’ room. No, Olivia wasn’t pregnant, but the couple had such plans. The man was willing to buy out his sister’s share, but she said that much of the furniture and appliances had been purchased with her money, so her answer was “no.”
The situation seemed to have been resolved, and the brother even apologized for his idea, but then their father arrived to help the daughter pack her things and move back to the family house. Needless to say, the OP was outraged, and became even more furious when the embarrassed dad said that his son had assured him that everything had already been sorted out.
So, the father went home alone, and when the brother and his wife returned, a huge fight awaited them. The author accused them of scheming behind her back, and they, in turn, dubbed her “selfish.” However, our heroine was confident in her rightness and decided to enlist the support of netizens.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
“Of course, separating in this situation would be the right decision, but this decision should be based, first and foremost, on mutual consent,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case. “And judging by the attempts to outsmart her behind her back, it looks, at the very least, unsightly.”
The expert is confident, however, that the issue will have to be resolved in one way or another, as the seed of mistrust between the relatives has already been sown, and the small house is unlikely to accommodate a family with children and an additional person. Therefore, future conflicts will also be almost inevitable.
“However, even if they somehow manage to get along under the same roof, I do believe that in the future, if kids are born, the aunt will perhaps face demands for babysitting,” Irina supposes. Incidentally, some commenters also wrote about this, advising our heroine to move out anyway.
People in the comments also noted that if the bro and his wife so desire to live separately and have a separate room for their future offspring, they should move out instead of weaving aimless and dastardly intrigues. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?
Most of the commenters agreed with the woman, claiming that her brother and his wife should move out if they want, not her
