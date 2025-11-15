Here Are 10 Photos Of Me And My Child That Show That Postpartum Bodies And Experiences Are Different To Everyone

After experiencing a plus size pregnancy and now a plus size postpartum body, I never realized just how much judgement I would receive. With all of these opinions surrounding motherhood and postpartum bodies, especially on Instagram, I decided to spread some positivity throughout those little squares in hopes to remind maybe just one mama that she is not alone.
Motherhood is full of experiences ranging from overwhelming to extremely gratifying to down right hilarious. Dealing with our postpartum bodies on top of those minute-by-minute emotions can be scary, but we’re all beautiful. And I’m just hoping to be that daily reminder.
Here are just a few of my little Insta-mom-ents to help bring positivity and light to your day.
More info: Instagram
It’s okay to set a big goal, even if it seems far away
It’s okay to need a moment, that one minute to take a deep breath
It’s okay that you don’t have the “perfect” body, you’re still a beautiful mama
It’s okay that you don’t know which stretch marks came from your pregnancy, you’re still strong as a mother
It’s okay if you just want to be represented, we deserve representation too
It’s okay that your current season isn’t as tough as another mama, your struggle is still hard
It’s okay that you haven’t mastered balancing mom life with exercise, I miss days too
It’s okay if you breastfed or bottle fed, you did the best you could
It’s okay to post a postpartum belly photo, even if it’s more than just loose skin
And at the end of the day, it’s okay to laugh about it, sometimes laughter is the best medicine
Image credits: www.instagram.com
Follow Us