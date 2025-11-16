I Found A Creative Way To Protect My Daughter, Who Has Cleft Lip, And Still Share Cute Pictures Of Her Daily Life Online (30 Pics)

Hello, my name is Kelley Hudson, I’m a photographer and a mother. Like most parents, I wanted to share my daughter’s daily life with our friends and family on the internet. But after she was born with cleft lip and palate, I got worried that maybe my daughter wouldn’t want all her baby photos and hospital struggles posted… that sharing too much of my daughter’s identity might take away my child’s rite to her anonymity online.

I then decided to do something creative and the results are nothing but awesome!

More info: kelleyhudson.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 A Reflection Of Myself

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#2 Painting In The Nude

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#3 Best Friends

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#4 Leap

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#5 Dirt, Dirt And More Dirt

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#6 An Accident

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#7 Sleeping Beauty

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#8 Daisy

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#9 Flower Girl

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#10 Big Bear

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#11 Good Morning Nugget

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#12 Exploration

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#13 You Drive, I’ll Shift

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#14 Swinging

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#15 Hot Day

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#16 Fishies

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#17 Beach Baby

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#18 Jumping Up And Down In Muddy Puddles

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#19 We Have The Same Socks!

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#20 Daddy Is Silly

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#21 Superheros Wear Heels

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#22 Ice Cream!

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#23 Tivoli

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#24 Learning To Ride A Scooter

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#25 Odense With Grandma

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#26 Happy Birthday!

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#27 The New Children’s Museum

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#28 Trampoline For Christmas

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#29 Japan

Image source: Kelley Hudson

#30 Exploring Old Stuff

Image source: Kelley Hudson

