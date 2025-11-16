I Found A Creative Way To Protect My Daughter, Who Has Cleft Lip, And Still Share Cute Pictures Of Her Daily Life Online (30 Pics)

Hello, my name is Kelley Hudson, I’m a photographer and a mother. Like most parents, I wanted to share my daughter’s daily life with our friends and family on the internet. But after she was born with cleft lip and palate, I got worried that maybe my daughter wouldn’t want all her baby photos and hospital struggles posted… that sharing too much of my daughter’s identity might take away my child’s rite to her anonymity online.
I then decided to do something creative and the results are nothing but awesome!
More info: kelleyhudson.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 A Reflection Of Myself
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#2 Painting In The Nude
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#3 Best Friends
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#4 Leap
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#5 Dirt, Dirt And More Dirt
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#6 An Accident
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#7 Sleeping Beauty
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#8 Daisy
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#9 Flower Girl
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#10 Big Bear
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#11 Good Morning Nugget
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#12 Exploration
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#13 You Drive, I’ll Shift
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#14 Swinging
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#15 Hot Day
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#16 Fishies
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#17 Beach Baby
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#18 Jumping Up And Down In Muddy Puddles
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#19 We Have The Same Socks!
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#20 Daddy Is Silly
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#21 Superheros Wear Heels
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#22 Ice Cream!
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#23 Tivoli
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#24 Learning To Ride A Scooter
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#25 Odense With Grandma
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#26 Happy Birthday!
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#27 The New Children’s Museum
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#28 Trampoline For Christmas
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#29 Japan
Image source: Kelley Hudson
#30 Exploring Old Stuff
Image source: Kelley Hudson
