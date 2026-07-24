Mom Refuses To Let Daughter Attend Ex-Best Friend’s Funeral After What She Did Years Ago

Some mistakes can be fixed with time, an apology, or a sincere effort to make things right. Others leave damage that cannot be undone, no matter how much a person regrets what happened.
Seven years ago, one woman ruined her best friend’s life and destroyed their relationship in the process. Now that her former friend has passed away, she wants to attend the funeral. Her mother, however, is begging her to stay away because her presence may only cause the grieving family more pain.
Seven years ago, the woman destroyed her relationship with her best friend
Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Now, she wants to attend her funeral, but her mother fears her presence will turn an already painful day into a complete mess
Image credits: magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Intrepid_Deal_3534
The mom shared more details in the comments
Many readers agreed that her daughter would be selfish to attend the funeral
Others, however, felt she should have shown her daughter more support
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