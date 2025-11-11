Mom Photographs Her Own Labor And The Photos Will Amaze You

Lisa Robinson-Ward is a professional photographer who takes her job very seriously indeed. In fact, so dedicated is she to her profession that she even photographed the birth of her own daughter, and the results are as extraordinary as you’d imagine.
The California-based photographer, who already has a 9-year-old son, had been trying to conceive again for years, but after suffering two miscarriages she and her husband decided to stop trying. It therefore came as a huge surprise when Lisa realized she was pregnant again, and ever the true photographer, the new mom-to-be decided to document her experience of labor and delivery.
She says the idea originally began as a joke, but after some thought she decided to give it a try. “I was pretty flexible with the plan,” she told ABC News. “If it became impossible I was fine with not doing it but fortunately I had a really easy and amazing birth experience.” She gave birth to a daughter, who she named Anora, and you can see her remarkable photographs below.
More info: Lisa Robinson Photography | Facebook
