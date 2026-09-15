Toxic Mom Neglects Her Health For Years As She Assumes She’ll Get A Shiny New Kidney From Her Daughter

It’s not unusual for parents to need help from their adult children. That might mean financial support during tough times or caregiving as they get older.
This mom, however, took family obligation to an insane new level when she expected her daughter to donate a kidney and save her from a life-threatening illness. This was despite a lifetime of doling out mistreatment, gaslighting, and pure entitlement.
Unfortunately for her, she is about to get a rude awakening. Scroll through to see how this bizarre and infuriating story unfolds.
Parents may seek help from their adult children from time to time
Tatiana_Mara/Envato (not the actual photo)
This ailing woman, however, took things to an extraordinary level
katerinamukhina/Envato (not the actual photo)
She expected the daughter she mistreated to donate a kidney and save her life
Narcissistic parents are less likely to filter their behavior as they age
The manipulation of the mom in the story is a typical scenario one may hear about narcissistic parents. And her blatant toxicity may come with age, according to experts like licensed counselor Suzanne Degges-White.
As she explains, filters diminish in older narcissists, which makes them more likely to let their “shadow sides” take over.
“Narcissists do not prioritize parenting their children or maintaining healthy relationships. Their sense of entitlement leads them to disregard social contracts, responsibility for their behavior, or concern about others’ feelings,” Degges-White wrote, adding that the older they get, the more hurtful and demanding they are towards family members.
Serena Koi/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Informed consent is also required before kidney donations. This essentially means that the donor must be giving out their organ voluntarily without the threat of punishment or coercion through reward. The National Kidney Foundation notes that people have the right to refuse donation.
And when it comes to helping a parent, especially one with narcissistic tendencies, Degges-White advises proceeding with caution. She also emphasized that you don’t owe a parent anything just because they raised you.
“Caring from a distance or caring for them via a paid caregiver may be all you can give, or depending on the circumstances, caring about them, not just for them, may be impossible,” she stated.
The daughter is within her rights to refuse to donate a kidney to her mother, who, by all accounts, was neglectful her entire life. However, it may also help her maintain their distance and prioritize her peace.
The daughter provided more information in the comments
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