50 Simple Yet Genius Ideas That Should Be Implemented In Every Shop (New Pics)

Many retail spaces look the same. I don’t know about you, but personally, oftentimes when I walk around the mall, I can’t tell which store I’m in unless there’s a sign to inform me.
Luckily, this isn’t always the case. Some businesses don’t think it’s enough to just have clientele and invest their resources into making our shopping experience as pleasurable as possible.
Whether they put up balloons to designate produce and help us navigate the aisles or set up A/C-controlled dog houses to provide our pets with a comfortable stay while we go about our business, turns out, there’s still creativity in the retail sector.
So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures showcasing some of the best solutions to remind you to stay mindful about where you spend your money. If we give it to these folks, maybe their competitors will try to catch up and these practices will become the norm!
#1 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket
Image source: Lord_Stahlregen
#2 Crayola Started A “Choose Your Own Crayon Box” Station In This Office Supply Store
Image source: cuntuckyfriedlicker
#3 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
Image source: Smetvrees
#4 Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste
Image source: EduKehakettu
#5 A Grocery Cart That Attaches To A Wheelchair To Provide Greater Independence While Shopping
Image source: Latida2828
#6 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers
Image source: eyedubb
#7 My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag
Image source: WholesomeSwissCheese
#8 This Store In Poland Allows You To Buy Frozen Dumplings And Veggies In Bulk And Weight Them Instead Of Prepackaged Boxes
Image source: Sh1n1ngM4n
#9 My Shopping Bag Has A Printed Holiday Pattern, So It Can Be Reused As A Wrapping Paper
Image source: zuckerbooger
#10 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy
Image source: MerleChi
#11 Our Local Shop Grows Its Own Salads And Herbs On Site
Image source: Bo0ombaklak
#12 All Supermarkets Should Do This
Image source: IcrapRainbows
#13 These Shopping Carts In German Store Have A Built-In Magnifying Glass
Image source: HothHanSolo
#14 The Body Shop In Stockholm Has This Now. Refillable Shampoos And Other Products
Image source: Nyxie27
#15 In This Grocery Store, Cashiers Hangs Up Flags At Their Registers To Indicate The Languages They Speak
Image source: spicyfishtacos
#16 The Vegetable Shops Here Shows A Picture Of The Farmer
Image source: keebler980
#17 Chairs In A Mall Food Court Are Notched To Hold Shopping Bags
Image source: capnfatpants
#18 Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket
Image source: caspii2
#19 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok. For Those That Need Help And Those That Want To Be Left Alone
Image source: saksith
#20 This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness
Image source: eeltech
#21 This Board In An Italian Supermarket Shows You What Fruit Is Available At Different Times Of The Year. This Would Be Useful In All Supermarkets
Image source: VeryLazyLewis
#22 This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While Their Parents Pushes
Image source: zOneNzOnly
#23 This Sporting Goods Shop Has A Pool To Test Aquatic Equipment
Image source: Fluxifactor
#24 This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids
Image source: KrazoaSpirit
#25 “Blind Dates With A Book” Prevent You From Judging A Book By Its Cover
Image source: andromedat
#26 The Bra Store I Went To Has Instructions For A Self Breast Exam In The Changing Room
Image source: redskybymorning
#27 Men’s Restroom In A Grocery Store Had A Selection Of Free Diapers
Image source: HydroMagnet
#28 My Local Grocery Store Prints Their Receipt Paper Double-Sided
Image source: KnesR
#29 These Mini Display Tents
Image source: spotter_300
#30 The Grocery Store I Shop At Repacks The Unbroken Eggs And Sells Them At A Reduced Price
Image source: Corr521
#31 This Grocery Store Has A Bigfoot Statue That They “Hide” Around The Store So Children Can Find It And Report It’s Location To An Employee
Image source: SergieKravinoff
#32 This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Local Supermarket Has These Yellow Sockets So The Shopping Cart Doesn’t Roll Away When Stowing Your Shopping Into Your Car
Image source: Bainshee
#34 I Was Handed This At A Furniture Store. You Can Plant This Paper Embedded With Seeds, And It Will Grow Into Flowers
Image source: Beastlysolid
#35 This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms
Image source: IrrerPolterer
#36 This Shopping Cart Has A Calculator Attached
Image source: BigCarBill
#37 Canidae Kibble Refill Station. First Time I’ve Seen Zero Waste Pet Food Refills
Image source: chloemarissaj
#38 This Grocery Store Has An Aisle Specifically For Reuniting With Lost Spouses
Image source: TheRoofIsNotMyChild
#39 Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket In Italy
Image source: 4t0m77
#40 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai
Image source: Bnmakr1
#41 Fair Exposition Of Yoga Pants At Local Nike Store
Image source: reddit.com
#42 This Store Labels Where You Are In Sickness Cycle
Image source: herdenitz
#43 A Shirt Store In Manchester Has A “Yes, No, Maybe” Pegs In The Fitting Room
Image source: MagicIsPrettyMagical
#44 My Supermarket Dedicated A Checkout To Old People Talking To Cashiers To Avoid Annoying Other Customers
Image source: LilMilox
#45 This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes. It Also Has LEGO For Testing
Image source: Fresh_Asuna
#46 This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products
Image source: killingwave
#47 My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop
Image source: Butterknubs
#48 This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry-Ons And Underseater Bags
Image source: nosmokingz0ne
#49 This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes
Image source: bogzaelektrotehniku
#50 A Locking, A/C-Controlled Dog House In The Middle Of A Shopping Center Available For Use While You Eat And Shop
Image source: karmagheden
