Chris Gethard: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Chris Gethard
May 23, 1980
West Orange, New Jersey, US
45 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Chris Gethard?
Christopher Paul Gethard is an American comedian, actor, and writer known for his honest and often vulnerable approach to humor. He often explores personal struggles through his unique comedic voice.
Gethard first gained widespread attention as the host of The Chris Gethard Show, a talk show celebrated for its chaotic, unscripted nature and audience interaction. This public access hit later moved to cable, cementing his distinct presence in comedy.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in West Orange, New Jersey, Chris Gethard developed an early interest in unconventional storytelling. His parents, Ken and Sally Gethard, encouraged his unique perspective.
He attended West Orange High School and later Rutgers University-New Brunswick, where he began taking improvisation classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, shaping his future comedic path.
Notable Relationships
Chris Gethard married Hallie Bulleit, the bandleader for The Chris Gethard Show, on August 30, 2014, in Brooklyn, New York. Bulleit is also the lead singer of the band The LLC.
The couple shares one son, Cal, with whom Gethard openly discusses the joys and challenges of fatherhood in his work.
Career Highlights
Chris Gethard gained significant acclaim as the creator and host of The Chris Gethard Show, an improvisational talk show that moved from public access to cable networks like Fusion and truTV. The series ran from 2011 to 2018, cultivating a devoted fanbase with its raw, unpredictable energy.
His critically acclaimed HBO special, “Career Suicide,” aired in 2017 and offered a deeply personal and comedic exploration of his struggles with depression and anxiety. Gethard also hosts the popular podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, where he engages in unscripted hour-long phone calls with anonymous strangers.
Signature Quote
“It’s not that scary to fail. It’s scary not knowing if you’re going to fail.”
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