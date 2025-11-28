JoJo Siwa’s Fans Stunned And Confused After Chris Hughes’ Confession On Reality TV Show

Chris Hughes’ recent confession on national television has left fans of both him and his girlfriend, JoJo Siwa, utterly confused and speechless.
The surprising remark came during his appearance on BBC’s cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef on Tuesday, November 25.
His unexpected admission has sparked fan concern, especially since it arrived just a week after his 22-year-old girlfriend posted loved-up Christmas photos of the two on Instagram.
“I am confused, what’s happening with these two?” wrote one social media user.
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been in a relationship since the summer of this year, after connecting on Celebrity Big Brother UK
Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
The 32-year-old reality star appeared on the cooking reality show, competing against author and broadcaster Dawn O’Porter, soul legend Jaki Graham, actor Jamie Lomas, and pop star Michelle Heaton.
The episode featured an intense battle between the contestants as they all hoped to make it into the second quarter-final of the series, which is set to air next week.
During a conversational segment, while discussing his cooking skills and love for being in the kitchen, the discussion unexpectedly shifted.
Image credits: itsjojosiwa
Looking directly into the camera, Chris Hughes admitted, “So, I live on my own.”
“I’ve been single for three years, so it’s not like I’m cooking for anyone. If I’m just cooking for myself, no one can appreciate it apart from me.”
Talking about his long period of singledom, he expressed sympathy for himself, saying, “It’s quite sad really, isn’t it?”
Chris made the confusing admission during this week’s episode of BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef
Image credits: BBC
He then hurried off camera to his cooking station, adding that the judges had arrived and someone needed “to show off in the kitchen.”
While he didn’t elaborate further or explain the reason behind his comments, netizens were left questioning what was really going on.
One user commented on X, “Why is Chris saying he’s been single for 3 years?”
Image credits: chrishughesofficial
Another fan echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Chris had been with JoJo for ages and he says he’s single?”
A third commenter tried to rationalize the confusion, suggesting the episode was most likely pre-filmed.
“I assumed it was recorded before he went in the Big Brother House.”
The 32-year-old left fans stunned after admitting he “wants a girlfriend” despite his and Siwa’s publicly official status, with no breakup hints to date
Image credits: BBC
Others agreed, asking, “Was this recorded before Chris and Jojo got together?”
Chris and his Dance Moms alum girlfriend have been officially dating since April of this year, after growing close on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother UK.
JoJo, who now identifies as queer, was dating her ex-girlfriend Kathy Ebbs when she entered the show, but by the end of it, she announced her split from Ebbs.
Image credits: chrishughesofficial
Shortly after the show ended, she and her decade-older beau debuted their relationship.
They recently celebrated their six-month dating anniversary and made their red carpet debut as a couple on October 21 at the Dancers Against Cancer 2025 Gala of the Stars, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Image credits: itsjojosiwa
Most recently, on November 20, Siwa shared an adorable and cuddly carousel of photos on Instagram with Chris, posted in the spirit of the upcoming Christmas holidays.
The cover image, and the final photo, showed the lovebirds dressed in matching cozy Christmas knits, lying on a decorated bed.
Many suspicious fans reasoned that the episode was likely pre-taped months in advance, at a time when Chris was still single
Image credits: itsjojosiwa
They shared a playful hug as Hughes placed a massive striped red bow on JoJo’s head.
The Boomerang singer paired the post with a lengthy caption explaining that she plans to spend Christmas with her boyfriend and his family in the United Kingdom, since Chris is from Gloucestershire.
JoJo wrote, “My favorite season. I’ve spent the last three days prepping and getting ready for the holidays, and it’s been LOVELY.”
Image credits: itsjojosiwa
“It might seem early however, today I start rehearsals for my Black Friday performance at Mall of America and then I go to a couple of dance studios for meet and greet/classes and then it’s my mom‘s birthday and then we celebrate Christmas with my family a week early, so I can travel to England for Christmas!…”
The Karma singer and her British reality-star boyfriend have an age gap of more than 10 years
Image credits: chrishughesofficial
Moreover, the couple follow each other on all their social media accounts, and they regularly leave affectionate comments on each other’s posts.
This further supports fans’ belief that there is no trouble in their relationship, and that Chris’s “single” confession was simply from an episode filmed before they started dating.
As for the seriousness of their bond, the lovebirds have openly spoken about their future marriage plans in recent months.
Speaking to The Sun on September 8, Siwa shared intimate details about her and Chris’s potential wedding.
Image credits: chrishughesofficial
“A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.”
“He used the girl to get a bit of fame,” expressed one critic, harshly calling out Chris for his recent comments
