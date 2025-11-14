I Created These 27 Comics And Hopefully They Might Make Your Day

by

I am Nathan Olsen, a 44-year-old cartoonist from Long Beach, California.

I started Sundae Comics in 2019 as a tribute to my childhood heroes, the newspaper cartoonists I grew up reading in the 1980s. I wanted to create a series to explore all of the different genres and storytelling techniques that I enjoyed in those old comic strips and mash them together in weird and (hopefully) interesting ways.

Presented here are the comics I’ve created over the past two years. Follow me on Instagram or visit my website to keep updated and check out my other works!

More info: Instagram | sundaecomics.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

