Mother And Daughter Continue To Recreate Extravagant Red-Carpet Looks With Simple Household Items, And They Totally Nail It (30 New Pics)

A talented duo from Turkey continues to surprise us with their creative approach. This mother and daughter recreate the most extravagant red carpet looks with nothing but supplies found at home.
Alya and Stefani’s journey to DIY celebrity looks started when then 3-year-old Stefani was “trying on” fruit, vegetable, and flower clothing with the help of perspective. Since then, this talented mother-daughter team has advanced and recreated iconic dresses of celebrities such as Zendaya, Rihanna, Adele, and many more.
Nowadays, Stefani’s Instagram page, which is managed by Alya, has over 654K followers. So if you are a fan of these looks, don’t forget to support them on their social media pages.
Also, if you would like to see previous posts on Bored Panda, feel free to check out part1 and part2.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
#1 Cate Blanchett
Image source: seasunstefunny
#2 Diana, Princess Of Wales
Image source: seasunstefunny
#3 Taylor Swift
Image source: seasunstefunny
#4 Cardi B
Image source: seasunstefunny
#5 Zendaya
Image source: seasunstefunny
#6 Zendaya
Image source: seasunstefunny
#7 Leonie Hanne
Image source: seasunstefunny
#8 Zendaya
Image source: seasunstefunny
#9 Diana, Princess Of Wales
Image source: seasunstefunny
#10 Diana, Princess Of Wales
Image source: seasunstefunny
#11 Penélope Cruz
Image source: seasunstefunny
#12 Celine Dion
Image source: seasunstefunny
#13 Priyanka Chopra
Image source: seasunstefunny
#14 Rihanna
Image source: seasunstefunny
#15 Runway Model
Image source: seasunstefunny
#16 Adele
Image source: seasunstefunny
#17 Hala
Image source: seasunstefunny
#18 Angela Bassett
Image source: seasunstefunny
#19 Lady Gaga
Image source: seasunstefunny
#20 Zendaya
Image source: seasunstefunny
#21 Jennifer Lopez
Image source: seasunstefunny
#22 Millie Bobby Brown
Image source: seasunstefunny
#23 Cardi B
Image source: seasunstefunny
#24 Bella Hadid
Image source: seasunstefunny
#25 Kylie Jenner
Image source: seasunstefunny
#26 Nicole Kidman
Image source: seasunstefunny
#27 Rihanna
Image source: seasunstefunny
#28 Rihanna
Image source: seasunstefunny
#29 Beyoncé
Image source: seasunstefunny
#30 Tyra Banks
Image source: seasunstefunny
