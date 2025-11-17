Mother And Daughter Continue To Recreate Extravagant Red-Carpet Looks With Simple Household Items, And They Totally Nail It (30 New Pics)

A talented duo from Turkey continues to surprise us with their creative approach. This mother and daughter recreate the most extravagant red carpet looks with nothing but supplies found at home.

Alya and Stefani’s journey to DIY celebrity looks started when then 3-year-old Stefani was “trying on” fruit, vegetable, and flower clothing with the help of perspective. Since then, this talented mother-daughter team has advanced and recreated iconic dresses of celebrities such as Zendaya, Rihanna, Adele, and many more.

Nowadays, Stefani’s Instagram page, which is managed by Alya, has over 654K followers. So if you are a fan of these looks, don’t forget to support them on their social media pages.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Cate Blanchett

Image source: seasunstefunny

#2 Diana, Princess Of Wales

Image source: seasunstefunny

#3 Taylor Swift

Image source: seasunstefunny

#4 Cardi B

Image source: seasunstefunny

#5 Zendaya

Image source: seasunstefunny

#6 Zendaya

Image source: seasunstefunny

#7 Leonie Hanne

Image source: seasunstefunny

#8 Zendaya

Image source: seasunstefunny

#9 Diana, Princess Of Wales

Image source: seasunstefunny

#10 Diana, Princess Of Wales

Image source: seasunstefunny

#11 Penélope Cruz

Image source: seasunstefunny

#12 Celine Dion

Image source: seasunstefunny

#13 Priyanka Chopra

Image source: seasunstefunny

#14 Rihanna

Image source: seasunstefunny

#15 Runway Model

Image source: seasunstefunny

#16 Adele

Image source: seasunstefunny

#17 Hala

Image source: seasunstefunny

#18 Angela Bassett

Image source: seasunstefunny

#19 Lady Gaga

Image source: seasunstefunny

#20 Zendaya

Image source: seasunstefunny

#21 Jennifer Lopez

Image source: seasunstefunny

#22 Millie Bobby Brown

Image source: seasunstefunny

#23 Cardi B

Image source: seasunstefunny

#24 Bella Hadid

Image source: seasunstefunny

#25 Kylie Jenner

Image source: seasunstefunny

#26 Nicole Kidman

Image source: seasunstefunny

#27 Rihanna

Image source: seasunstefunny

#28 Rihanna

Image source: seasunstefunny

#29 Beyoncé

Image source: seasunstefunny

#30 Tyra Banks

Image source: seasunstefunny

