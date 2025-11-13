Mom And Daughter’s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

Alya Chaglar from Turkey is a talented artist and mother who became famous on Instagram thanks to creative photos of her adorable little girl, Stefani.

Alya, also known as seasunstefunny on Instagram, loves nothing more than spending time with her daughter and working together to dress Stefani in beautiful and creative outfits. About a year ago we discovered Alya and Stefani making fun and artistic portraits with ‘dresses’ made from flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Now they have made a series of photographs that recreate the glamorous red-carpet fashion of celebrities.

“One day, I came across a photo of Rihanna in a blue Molly Goddard gown and decided to repeat her fashion look for my daughter, by using different materials on hand, Alya told Bored Panda. “The publication of that photo got very popular on social media, so I went on making a “dress like a celebrity” photo series and posted them under the #ahStefani hashtag.”

“It takes around 10-30 minutes to recreate a celebrity’s look, we use nothing more than plastic, paper, tin foil and other materials you can find around the house, and a stapler to stick the pieces together.”

Stefani, now 5 years old, says that she loves all the celebrity looks they have done so far, and can’t possibly choose a favorite. Already fluent in Russian, English, and Turkish, she’d like to be a fashion designer when she grows up. Well, as you can see for yourself, she’s already off to a great start!

#1 Rita Ora

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#2 Meghan Markle

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#3 Rihanna

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#4 Vanessa Hudgens

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#5 Millie Bobby Brown

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#6 Nicki Minaj

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#7 Lady Gaga

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#8 Outfit By Edda Gimnes

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#9 Cardi B

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#10 Jennifer Lopez

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#11 Naomi Watts

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#12 Rihanna

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#13 Princess Eugenie

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#14 Zendaya

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#15 Julia Roberts

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#16 Runway Model

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#17 Naomie Harris

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#18 Lady Gaga

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#19 Jennifer Lopez

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#20 Zendaya

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#21 Sabrina Sato

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#22 Romee Strijd

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#23 Selena Gomez

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#24 Runway Model

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#25 Katy Perry

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#26 Gigi Hadid

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#27 Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 Ready-To-Wear Collection

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#28 Kendall Jenner

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#29 Rihanna

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#30 Rihanna

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#31 Runway Model

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#32 Rita Ora

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#33 Taylor Swift

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#34 Nicole Kidman

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#35 Cardi B

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#36 Runway Model

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#37 Katy Perry

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#38 Veveta

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#39 Katy Perry

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#40 Rihanna

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#41 Sabrina Sato

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#42 Taylor Swift

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

#43 Jennifer Lawrence

Mom And Daughter&#8217;s 43 Budget Recreations Of Red-Carpet Looks That Completely Nailed It

